Pentokey Organy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 43.96 million compared to INR 37.58 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 47.28 million compared to INR 60.07 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.25 million compared to INR 29.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.31 compared to INR 4.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.31 compared to INR 4.75 a year ago.