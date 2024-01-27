Pentokey Organy (India) Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of trading organic chemicals. The Company is a manufacture, produce, formulate, process, refine, recovery, extract, distill, concentrate, dilute, rectify, convert, replace, grow, cultivate, pack, repack, buy, sell, export, import, or otherwise deal in all types of heavy and light organic. The Company's products include Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate, Acetaldehyde and Butyl Acetate. Acetic Acid is used for the manufacturing of PTA, VAM and Ester, acetic anhydride, textile processing, leather tanning, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. Its Ethyl Acetate is used for Printing Inks, Paints and Coatings, Laminates, Aluminum Foil, Pesticides and Pharmaceuticals. Its Acetaldehyde is used for the manufacture of Crotonaldehyde Glyoxal and the production of perfumes, polyester resins and basic dyes. Its Butyl Acetate is used for Pharmaceuticals, Coatings, Lacquers, Paints and Solvents.

Sector Commodity Chemicals