    PEN   US70975L1070

PENUMBRA, INC.

(PEN)
Penumbra, Inc. : to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
ALAMEDA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Event:    William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference  
Date:     Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time:     4:20pm ET / 1:20pm PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

