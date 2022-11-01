Advanced search
PENUMBRA, INC.

(PEN)
2022-11-01
161.85 USD   -5.61%
Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.   

Event:   

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date:   

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time:   

9:10am GMT / 1:10am PT

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The audio webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461

investors@penumbrainc.com

