    PPE   AU000000PPE1

PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD

(PPE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People Infrastructure : Application for quotation of securities - PPE

11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PPE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,718

26/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39615173076

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPEAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,718

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/11/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

7,859

Declan Sherman

Declan Sherman

7,859

Thomas Reardon

WAM Industries Pty Ltd ACN 131 785

549

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 26/11/2021

only

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,718

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

personalFor

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration, the ordinary share are being issued following the vesting of Performance Rights issued under the 2017

Performance Rights Plan as amended from time to time.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

4.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

People Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 606 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2022 27,5 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 386 M 275 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD
Duration : Period :
People Infrastructure Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,05 AUD
Average target price 5,03 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Thompson Chief Executive Officer
Megan Just Chief Financial Officer
Glen Frank Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth Savage Independent Non-Executive Director
Declan Sherman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD11.57%275
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.88.72%12 542
RANDSTAD N.V.6.65%11 820
ADECCO GROUP AG-24.71%8 384
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.81.09%6 842
MANPOWERGROUP INC.3.70%5 073