Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. People's Garment Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG   TH0126010Z03

PEOPLE'S GARMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People Garment Public : Publicity of Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.43

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:05:19
Headline
Publicity of Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.43
Symbol
PG
Source
PG
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Peoples Garment pcl published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEOPLE'S GARMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02/21PEOPLE GARMENT PUBLIC : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/21People's Garment Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Period Starting from ..
CI
02/21People's Garment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Approves the Dividend Payment for Year 2020, Pa..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021People's Garment Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 623 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2021 10,6 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net cash 2021 368 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,5x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 749 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 397
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart PEOPLE'S GARMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
People's Garment Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sunan Niyomnaitham CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Boonkiet Chokwatana Chairman
Nuchanart Thammanomai Independent Director
Chortip Pramoj Na Ayudhya Independent Director
Konecharnart Chunnabhata Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLE'S GARMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.29%22
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.07%346 028
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.83%41 082
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-18.92%23 104
VF CORPORATION-23.19%21 872
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.06%14 597