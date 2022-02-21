Log in
    PG   TH0126010Z03

PEOPLE'S GARMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PG)
People Garment Public : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 17:45:37
Headline
Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
PG
Source
PG
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 09 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting                     : Montien Riverside Hotel
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 12-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 11-May-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.10
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 25-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Peoples Garment pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
