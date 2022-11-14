Advanced search
    PINS.N0000   LK0445N00003

PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC

(PINS.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
19.90 LKR   +6.99%
People Insurance : Interim Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022
PU
08/14People Insurance : Interim Financial statement for the period ended 30th June 2022
PU
08/14People's Insurance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
People Insurance : Interim Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER 2022

PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

For the year

ended 31.12.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Change

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

(Audited)

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

5,905,722,477

Revenue

6

4,764,934,620

4,457,820,700

7

1,684,483,674

1,482,046,789

14

5,967,950,074

Gross written premium

7

4,803,808,321

4,628,456,764

4

1,648,542,898

1,784,831,324

(8)

18,029,670

Change in reserve for unearned insurance premium

(82,879,132)

(142,675,259)

(42)

(37,736,168)

(278,445,662)

(86)

5,985,979,744

Gross earned premium

4,720,929,189

4,485,781,505

5

1,610,806,730

1,506,385,662

7

(923,799,562)

Premium ceded to reinsurers

(1,216,228,268)

(760,226,292)

60

(290,470,538)

(241,169,342)

20

58,446,056

Change in reserve for unearned reinsurance premium

285,666,659

143,376,178

99

(65,853,046)

23,714,409

(378)

5,120,626,238

Net earned premium

3,790,367,580

3,868,931,391

(2)

1,254,483,146

1,288,930,729

(3)

Claims and expenses

(2,994,318,525)

Net claims

(2,751,746,997)

(2,069,152,243)

33

(877,628,492)

(591,838,026)

48

(527,064,090)

Underwriting and net acquisition costs

(365,922,692)

(409,066,957)

(11)

(117,783,303)

(136,199,002)

(14)

(1,203,691,140)

Other operating and administrative expenses

(875,874,453)

(961,516,555)

(9)

(320,233,783)

(338,746,703)

(5)

(11,560,267)

Finance cost

(16,950,614)

(9,353,149)

81

(14,658,311)

(2,548,843)

475

(4,736,634,022)

Total claims and expenses

(4,010,494,756)

(3,449,088,904)

16

(1,330,303,889)

(1,069,332,574)

24

383,992,216

Underwriting results

(220,127,176)

419,842,487

(152)

(75,820,743)

219,598,155

(135)

Other revenue

54,300,338

Fee income

51,394,547

40,666,039

26

24,671,250

14,394,579

71

657,536,885

Net interest and dividend income

8

900,134,785

490,471,447

84

399,578,718

159,395,573

151

18,243,944

Net realised gains/(losses)

17,753,973

16,731,521

6

-

12,188,794

(100)

55,008,314

Net fair value gains/(losses)

-

40,980,995

(100)

-

7,136,461

(100)

6,758

Other income

5,283,735

39,307

13,342

5,750,560

653

880,537

785,096,239

Total other revenue

974,567,040

588,889,309

65

430,000,528

193,116,060

123

1,169,088,455

Profit before tax

754,439,864

1,008,731,796

(25)

354,179,785

412,714,215

(14)

(189,419,106)

Income tax expense

9

(179,456,139)

(171,761,265)

4

(75,692,969)

(98,549,740)

(23)

979,669,349

Profit for the period

574,983,725

836,970,531

(31)

278,486,816

314,164,475

(11)

4.90

Basic earnings per share

10

2.87

4.18

(31)

1.39

1.57

(11)

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

-1-

PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

For the year

ended 31.12.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Change

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

979,669,349 Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods:

(11,503,415) Net change in fair value during the period

2,946,743 Deferred tax effect on fair valuations

(8,556,672)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods:

2,240,491 Actuarial losses on defined benefit obligations

557,472 Deferred tax effect on defined benefit obligations

2,797,963

(5,758,709) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 973,910,640 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

574,983,725

836,970,531

(31)

278,486,816

314,164,475

(11)

(50,072,974)

(7,352,167)

581

(40,803,730)

(1,491,507)

2,636

12,555,232

3,045,634

312

10,647,649

1,258,788

746

(37,517,742)

(4,306,533)

(771)

(30,156,081)

(232,719)

12,858

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37,517,742)

(4,306,533)

(771)

(30,156,081)

(232,719)

12,858

537,465,983

832,663,998

(35)

248,330,735

313,931,756

(21)

-2-

PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Rs.

Rs.

Note

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Intangible assets

6,119,097

8,197,904

Property, plant and equipment

398,879,006

123,149,959

Deferred tax asset

44,992,980

50,729,768

Financial investments

11

8,915,192,240

9,038,785,038

Reinsurance receivables

554,979,643

421,007,848

Insurance receivables

1,056,086,989

1,032,801,578

Deferred expenses

172,199,246

244,281,574

Other assets

123,580,150

67,443,627

Cash and bank balances

98,947,687

68,316,222

Total assets

11,370,977,038

11,054,713,518

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Stated capital

1,350,000,000

1,350,000,000

Retained earnings

3,485,084,805

3,650,684,688

Reserves

(45,106,448)

(7,588,706)

Total equity

4,789,978,357

4,993,095,982

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

12

4,983,869,102

4,831,513,746

Employee defined benefit obligations

56,847,222

50,647,614

Other financial liabilities

1,046,675,977

641,281,309

Other liabilities

48,363,082

40,911,526

Reinsurance payables

282,459,032

244,382,102

Income tax payables

112,350,119

183,557,270

Bank overdrafts

50,434,147

69,323,969

Total liabilities

6,580,998,681

6,061,617,536

Total equity and liabilities

11,370,977,038

11,054,713,518

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

These interim condensed financial statements are in compliance with requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by;

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

Chairman

Director

10 November 2022

Colombo

-3-

PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated

Retained

Fair value

Other

Total

capital

earnings

reserve

reserves

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Audited balance as at 31 December 2020

1,350,000,000

3,271,015,339

2,788,224

(4,618,221)

4,619,185,342

Surcharge tax levied under Surcharge Act

-

(440,583,608)

-

-

(440,583,608)

Restated balance as at 1 January 2021

1,350,000,000

2,830,431,731

2,788,224

(4,618,221)

4,178,601,734

Profit for the period (unaudited)

-

836,970,531

-

-

836,970,531

Other comprehensive income (unaudited)

-

-

(4,306,533)

-

(4,306,533)

Unaudited balance as at 30 September 2021

1,350,000,000

3,667,402,262

(1,518,309)

(4,618,221)

5,011,265,732

Profit for the period (unaudited)

-

142,698,818

-

-

142,698,818

Other comprehensive income (unaudited)

-

-

(4,250,138)

2,797,963

(1,452,175)

Dividends paid during the period

-

(600,000,000)

-

-

(600,000,000)

Audited balance as at 31 December 2021

1,350,000,000

3,210,101,080

(5,768,448)

(1,820,258)

4,552,512,374

Profit for the period (unaudited)

-

574,983,725

-

-

574,983,725

Other comprehensive income (unaudited)

-

-

(37,517,742)

-

(37,517,742)

Dividends paid during the period

-

(300,000,000)

-

-

(300,000,000)

Unaudited balance as at 30 September 2022

1,350,000,000

3,485,084,805

(43,286,190)

(1,820,258)

4,789,978,357

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

-4-

