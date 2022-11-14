People Insurance : Interim Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2022
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
For the year
ended 31.12.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Change
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
(Audited)
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
5,905,722,477
Revenue
6
4,764,934,620
4,457,820,700
7
1,684,483,674
1,482,046,789
14
5,967,950,074
Gross written premium
7
4,803,808,321
4,628,456,764
4
1,648,542,898
1,784,831,324
(8)
18,029,670
Change in reserve for unearned insurance premium
(82,879,132)
(142,675,259)
(42)
(37,736,168)
(278,445,662)
(86)
5,985,979,744
Gross earned premium
4,720,929,189
4,485,781,505
5
1,610,806,730
1,506,385,662
7
(923,799,562)
Premium ceded to reinsurers
(1,216,228,268)
(760,226,292)
60
(290,470,538)
(241,169,342)
20
58,446,056
Change in reserve for unearned reinsurance premium
285,666,659
143,376,178
99
(65,853,046)
23,714,409
(378)
5,120,626,238
Net earned premium
3,790,367,580
3,868,931,391
(2)
1,254,483,146
1,288,930,729
(3)
Claims and expenses
(2,994,318,525)
Net claims
(2,751,746,997)
(2,069,152,243)
33
(877,628,492)
(591,838,026)
48
(527,064,090)
Underwriting and net acquisition costs
(365,922,692)
(409,066,957)
(11)
(117,783,303)
(136,199,002)
(14)
(1,203,691,140)
Other operating and administrative expenses
(875,874,453)
(961,516,555)
(9)
(320,233,783)
(338,746,703)
(5)
(11,560,267)
Finance cost
(16,950,614)
(9,353,149)
81
(14,658,311)
(2,548,843)
475
(4,736,634,022)
Total claims and expenses
(4,010,494,756)
(3,449,088,904)
16
(1,330,303,889)
(1,069,332,574)
24
383,992,216
Underwriting results
(220,127,176)
419,842,487
(152)
(75,820,743)
219,598,155
(135)
Other revenue
54,300,338
Fee income
51,394,547
40,666,039
26
24,671,250
14,394,579
71
657,536,885
Net interest and dividend income
8
900,134,785
490,471,447
84
399,578,718
159,395,573
151
18,243,944
Net realised gains/(losses)
17,753,973
16,731,521
6
-
12,188,794
(100)
55,008,314
Net fair value gains/(losses)
-
40,980,995
(100)
-
7,136,461
(100)
6,758
Other income
5,283,735
39,307
13,342
5,750,560
653
880,537
785,096,239
Total other revenue
974,567,040
588,889,309
65
430,000,528
193,116,060
123
1,169,088,455
Profit before tax
754,439,864
1,008,731,796
(25)
354,179,785
412,714,215
(14)
(189,419,106)
Income tax expense
9
(179,456,139)
(171,761,265)
4
(75,692,969)
(98,549,740)
(23)
979,669,349
Profit for the period
574,983,725
836,970,531
(31)
278,486,816
314,164,475
(11)
4.90
Basic earnings per share
10
2.87
4.18
(31)
1.39
1.57
(11)
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
For the year
ended 31.12.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Change
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
979,669,349 Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods:
(11,503,415) Net change in fair value during the period
2,946,743 Deferred tax effect on fair valuations
(8,556,672)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to statement of profit or loss in subsequent periods:
2,240,491 Actuarial losses on defined benefit obligations
557,472 Deferred tax effect on defined benefit obligations
2,797,963
(5,758,709) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 973,910,640 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
574,983,725
836,970,531
(31)
278,486,816
314,164,475
(11)
(50,072,974)
(7,352,167)
581
(40,803,730)
(1,491,507)
2,636
12,555,232
3,045,634
312
10,647,649
1,258,788
746
(37,517,742)
(4,306,533)
(771)
(30,156,081)
(232,719)
12,858
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,517,742)
(4,306,533)
(771)
(30,156,081)
(232,719)
12,858
537,465,983
832,663,998
(35)
248,330,735
313,931,756
(21)
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Rs.
Rs.
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Intangible assets
6,119,097
8,197,904
Property, plant and equipment
398,879,006
123,149,959
Deferred tax asset
44,992,980
50,729,768
Financial investments
11
8,915,192,240
9,038,785,038
Reinsurance receivables
554,979,643
421,007,848
Insurance receivables
1,056,086,989
1,032,801,578
Deferred expenses
172,199,246
244,281,574
Other assets
123,580,150
67,443,627
Cash and bank balances
98,947,687
68,316,222
Total assets
11,370,977,038
11,054,713,518
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Stated capital
1,350,000,000
1,350,000,000
Retained earnings
3,485,084,805
3,650,684,688
Reserves
(45,106,448)
(7,588,706)
Total equity
4,789,978,357
4,993,095,982
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
12
4,983,869,102
4,831,513,746
Employee defined benefit obligations
56,847,222
50,647,614
Other financial liabilities
1,046,675,977
641,281,309
Other liabilities
48,363,082
40,911,526
Reinsurance payables
282,459,032
244,382,102
Income tax payables
112,350,119
183,557,270
Bank overdrafts
50,434,147
69,323,969
Total liabilities
6,580,998,681
6,061,617,536
Total equity and liabilities
11,370,977,038
11,054,713,518
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.
These interim condensed financial statements are in compliance with requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by;
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
Chairman
Director
10 November 2022
Colombo
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
Retained
Fair value
Other
Total
capital
earnings
reserve
reserves
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Audited balance as at 31 December 2020
1,350,000,000
3,271,015,339
2,788,224
(4,618,221)
4,619,185,342
Surcharge tax levied under Surcharge Act
-
(440,583,608)
-
-
(440,583,608)
Restated balance as at 1 January 2021
1,350,000,000
2,830,431,731
2,788,224
(4,618,221)
4,178,601,734
Profit for the period (unaudited)
-
836,970,531
-
-
836,970,531
Other comprehensive income (unaudited)
-
-
(4,306,533)
-
(4,306,533)
Unaudited balance as at 30 September 2021
1,350,000,000
3,667,402,262
(1,518,309)
(4,618,221)
5,011,265,732
Profit for the period (unaudited)
-
142,698,818
-
-
142,698,818
Other comprehensive income (unaudited)
-
-
(4,250,138)
2,797,963
(1,452,175)
Dividends paid during the period
-
(600,000,000)
-
-
(600,000,000)
Audited balance as at 31 December 2021
1,350,000,000
3,210,101,080
(5,768,448)
(1,820,258)
4,552,512,374
Profit for the period (unaudited)
-
574,983,725
-
-
574,983,725
Other comprehensive income (unaudited)
-
-
(37,517,742)
-
(37,517,742)
Dividends paid during the period
-
(300,000,000)
-
-
(300,000,000)
Unaudited balance as at 30 September 2022
1,350,000,000
3,485,084,805
(43,286,190)
(1,820,258)
4,789,978,357
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.
