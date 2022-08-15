People Leasing & Finance : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022

i

People's Leasing & Finance PLC | Annual Report 2021/22

Linked

If the pandemic imparted a single lesson, It was the importance of an adaptive strategy that would widen the scope of possibility even under duress. Our strategy revolved around the mission to extend our brand, in the most digitally advanced methods possible, while also maintaining the fundamentals of sustainability. This year, our progression is owed to our strong digital presence, through which we elevated customer experiences, bringing about further accessibility and convenience in uncertain times.

Therefore, in an age of uncertainty, we will continue to seek and maintain the links between ourselves and our

stakeholders, and in turn, strengthen our sustainable connections as we make progress.

