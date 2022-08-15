Log in
2022-08-14
6.400 LKR   +1.59%
PEOPLE LEASING & FINANCE : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022
PU
08/12People's Leasing & Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12PEOPLE LEASING & FINANCE : Interim Financial Statements as at 30.06.2022
PU
People Leasing & Finance : Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2022

08/15/2022
People's Leasing & Finance PLC Annual Report

2021/22

i

People's Leasing & Finance PLC | Annual Report 2021/22

Linked

If the pandemic imparted a single lesson, It was the importance of an adaptive strategy that would widen the scope of possibility even under duress. Our strategy revolved around the mission to extend our brand, in the most digitally advanced methods possible, while also maintaining the fundamentals of sustainability. This year, our progression is owed to our strong digital presence, through which we elevated customer experiences, bringing about further accessibility and convenience in uncertain times.

Therefore, in an age of uncertainty, we will continue to seek and maintain the links between ourselves and our

stakeholders, and in turn, strengthen our sustainable connections as we make progress.

This Annual Report is also available on our website www.plc.lk/pdf/ar/plc-annual-report-2021-22-English.pdf

See more online www.plc.lk

Organisational Overview

Value Creation Model

Management Discussion and Analysis

Stewardship Financial Reports

Supplementary Reports

A SYNOPSIS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

People's Leasing & Finance plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
