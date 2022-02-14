People Leasing & Finance : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2021
For the nine months ended 31st December 2021
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Company
Group
As at
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
Change
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
Change
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Unaudited*
Audited
Unaudited*
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,829
2,703
152.6
7,108
3,845
84.9
Balances with banks and financial institutions
8,733
5,399
61.8
12,622
8,231
53.3
Financial assets -Fair value through profit or loss
13
110
(88.2)
995
1,282
(22.4)
Loans and receivables - Amortised cost
146,449
141,388
3.6
155,298
149,342
4.0
Insurance and reinsurance receivables
-
-
-
865
1,024
(15.5)
Financial assets - Fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,162
309
276.1
1,465
735
99.3
Debt instrument - Amortised cost
9,940
6,994
42.1
12,716
8,593
48.0
Investments in subsidiaries
3,214
3,214
-
-
-
-
Investment property
-
-
-
821
821
-
Other assets
1,074
576
86.5
1,312
933
40.6
Property, plant and equipment
1,391
1,049
32.6
4,075
4,034
1.0
Right-of-use assets
1,798
2,242
(19.8)
1,284
1,591
(19.3)
Deferred tax assets
211
416
(49.3)
460
594
(22.6)
Goodwill and intangible assets
57
146
(61.0)
175
266
(34.2)
Total assets
180,871
164,546
9.9
199,196
181,291
9.9
Liabilities
Due to banks - Amortised cost
12,699
6,439
97.2
15,232
9,004
69.2
Due to customers - Amortised cost
106,473
101,503
4.9
110,084
103,744
6.1
Debt securities issued - Amortised cost
16,836
13,826
21.8
16,699
13,685
22.0
Other financial liabilities - Amortised cost
4,270
4,132
3.3
4,348
4,111
5.8
Insurance liabilities and reinsurance payable
-
-
-
4,921
5,016
(1.9)
Lease liabilities - Amortised cost
1,959
2,286
(14.3)
1,368
1,615
(15.3)
Current tax liabilities
224
362
(38.1)
575
884
(35.0)
Other liabilities
1,143
1,070
6.8
1,203
1,154
4.2
Retirement benefit obligation
666
587
13.5
744
658
13.1
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
-
294
298
(1.3)
Total liabilities
144,270
130,205
10.8
155,468
140,169
10.9
Equity
Stated Capital
17,072
14,892
14.6
17,072
14,892
14.6
Statutory reserve fund
2,407
2,407
-
2,465
2,465
-
Retained earnings
17,365
17,160
1.2
21,198
20,682
2.5
Other reserves
(243)
(118)
(105.9)
291
421
(30.9)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the
Company
36,601
34,341
6.6
41,026
38,460
6.7
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
2,702
2,662
1.5
Total equity
36,601
34,341
6.6
43,728
41,122
6.3
Total liabilities and equity
180,871
164,546
9.9
199,196
181,291
9.9
Contingencies
735
697
5.5
753
744
1.2
Commitments
14,318
10,301
39.0
14,318
10,301
39.0
Net assets value per ordinary share (Rs.)
19.39
20.15
(3.8)
21.74
22.56
(3.6)
CERTIFICATION
We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
(sgd.)
(sgd.)
Omal Sumanasiri
Shamindra Marcelline
Chief Manager Finance
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for these Interim Financial Statements.
Approved and Signed for and on behalf of the Board:
(sgd.)
(sgd.)
Sujeewa Rajapakse
K.C.J.C. Fonseka
Chairman
Director
10th February 2022
Colombo.
* The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
INTERIM
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - COMPANY
For the nine months ended
For the quarter ended
31.12.2020
Change
31.12.2020
Change
31.12.2021
31.12.2021
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Interest income
17,144
18,417
(6.9)
6,177
6,304
(2.0)
Less: Interest expense
8,024
10,215
(21.4)
2,746
3,223
(14.8)
Net interest income
9,120
8,202
11.2
3,431
3,081
11.4
Fee and commission income
1,324
1,284
3.1
500
446
12.1
Net gain/ (losses) on financial assets - FVTPL
34
124
(72.6)
4
74
(94.6)
Other operating income
463
16
2,793.8
4
2
100.0
Total operating income
10,941
9,626
13.7
3,939
3,603
9.3
Less: Impairment charges and other losses for loans and
receivables
1,607
2,940
(45.3)
(205)
1,539
(113.3)
Net operating income
9,334
6,686
39.6
4,144
2,064
100.8
Less:
Personnel expenses
2,819
2,221
26.9
987
791
24.8
Depreciation and Amortisation
611
599
2.0
204
198
3.0
Other operating expenses
1,532
1,259
21.7
599
449
33.4
Total operating expenses
4,962
4,079
21.6
1,790
1,438
24.5
Operating profit before Tax on financial services
4,372
2,607
67.7
2,354
626
276.0
Less: Taxes on financial services
925
630
46.8
433
172
151.7
Profit before income tax
3,447
1,977
74.4
1,921
454
323.1
Less: Income tax expense
1,080
699
54.5
602
160
276.3
Profit for the period
2,367
1,278
85.2
1,319
294
348.6
INTERIM
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP
For the nine months ended
For the quarter ended
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Change
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Change
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Rs. Mn.
Rs. Mn.
%
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Interest income
18,556
19,748
(6.0)
6,637
6,767
(1.9)
Less: Interest expense
8,256
10,440
(20.9)
2,812
3,298
(14.7)
Net interest income
10,300
9,308
10.7
3,825
3,469
10.3
Net earned premiums
3,729
3,818
(2.3)
1,206
1,268
(4.9)
Fee and commission income
964
858
12.4
393
308
27.6
Net gain/ (losses) on financial assets - FVTPL
81
172
(52.9)
12
83
(85.5)
Other operating income
188
157
19.7
89
57
56.1
Total operating income
15,262
14,313
6.6
5,525
5,185
6.6
Less: Impairment charges and other losses for
loans and receivables
1,821
3,293
(44.7)
(226)
1,773
(112.7)
Net operating income
13,441
11,020
22.0
5,751
3,412
68.6
Less:
Personnel expenses
3,541
2,854
24.1
1,215
1,004
21.0
Depreciation and Amortisation
571
533
7.1
193
177
9.0
Benefits, claims and underwriting expenditure
2,220
1,945
14.1
938
677
38.6
Other operating expenses
1,848
1,545
19.6
727
566
28.4
Total operating expenses
8,180
6,877
18.9
3,073
2,424
26.8
Operating profit before Tax on financial
services
5,261
4,143
27.0
2,678
988
171.1
Less: Taxes on financial services
957
654
46.3
453
182
148.9
Profit before income tax
4,304
3,489
23.4
2,225
806
176.1
Less: Income tax expense
1,431
1,118
28.0
655
270
142.6
Profit for the period
2,873
2,371
21.2
1,570
536
192.9
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
2,677
2,138
25.2
1,539
487
216.0
Non-controlling interest
196
233
(15.9)
31
49
(36.7)
Profit for the period
2,873
2,371
21.2
1,570
536
192.9
Basic/Diluted earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)
1.42
1.13
25.7
0.82
0.26
215.4
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
