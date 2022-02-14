Log in
    PLC.N0000   LK0399N00002

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC

(PLC.N0000)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People Leasing & Finance : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2021

02/14/2022 | 05:13am EST
For the nine months ended 31st December 2021

Contents

Financial Information

Statement of Financial Position

01

Statement of Profit or Loss - Company

02

Statement of Profit or Loss - Group

03

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Company

04

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Group

05

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

06

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

07

Statement of Cash Flows

08

Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis - Company

09

Analysis of Financial Instruments by Measurement Basis - Group

10

Fair Value Hierarchy

11

Segmental Analysis

12

Information on Ordinary Shares of the Company

13

Shareholders' Information

14

Explanatory Notes

15,16

Analysis of Loans and Receivables Impairment

17

Debenture Information

18

Related Party Disclosure - Company

19

Related Party Disclosure - Group

20

Corporate Information

21

INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Company

Group

As at

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

Change

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

Change

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Unaudited*

Audited

Unaudited*

Audited

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,829

2,703

152.6

7,108

3,845

84.9

Balances with banks and financial institutions

8,733

5,399

61.8

12,622

8,231

53.3

Financial assets -Fair value through profit or loss

13

110

(88.2)

995

1,282

(22.4)

Loans and receivables - Amortised cost

146,449

141,388

3.6

155,298

149,342

4.0

Insurance and reinsurance receivables

-

-

-

865

1,024

(15.5)

Financial assets - Fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,162

309

276.1

1,465

735

99.3

Debt instrument - Amortised cost

9,940

6,994

42.1

12,716

8,593

48.0

Investments in subsidiaries

3,214

3,214

-

-

-

-

Investment property

-

-

-

821

821

-

Other assets

1,074

576

86.5

1,312

933

40.6

Property, plant and equipment

1,391

1,049

32.6

4,075

4,034

1.0

Right-of-use assets

1,798

2,242

(19.8)

1,284

1,591

(19.3)

Deferred tax assets

211

416

(49.3)

460

594

(22.6)

Goodwill and intangible assets

57

146

(61.0)

175

266

(34.2)

Total assets

180,871

164,546

9.9

199,196

181,291

9.9

Liabilities

Due to banks - Amortised cost

12,699

6,439

97.2

15,232

9,004

69.2

Due to customers - Amortised cost

106,473

101,503

4.9

110,084

103,744

6.1

Debt securities issued - Amortised cost

16,836

13,826

21.8

16,699

13,685

22.0

Other financial liabilities - Amortised cost

4,270

4,132

3.3

4,348

4,111

5.8

Insurance liabilities and reinsurance payable

-

-

-

4,921

5,016

(1.9)

Lease liabilities - Amortised cost

1,959

2,286

(14.3)

1,368

1,615

(15.3)

Current tax liabilities

224

362

(38.1)

575

884

(35.0)

Other liabilities

1,143

1,070

6.8

1,203

1,154

4.2

Retirement benefit obligation

666

587

13.5

744

658

13.1

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

-

294

298

(1.3)

Total liabilities

144,270

130,205

10.8

155,468

140,169

10.9

Equity

Stated Capital

17,072

14,892

14.6

17,072

14,892

14.6

Statutory reserve fund

2,407

2,407

-

2,465

2,465

-

Retained earnings

17,365

17,160

1.2

21,198

20,682

2.5

Other reserves

(243)

(118)

(105.9)

291

421

(30.9)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the

Company

36,601

34,341

6.6

41,026

38,460

6.7

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

2,702

2,662

1.5

Total equity

36,601

34,341

6.6

43,728

41,122

6.3

Total liabilities and equity

180,871

164,546

9.9

199,196

181,291

9.9

Contingencies

735

697

5.5

753

744

1.2

Commitments

14,318

10,301

39.0

14,318

10,301

39.0

Net assets value per ordinary share (Rs.)

19.39

20.15

(3.8)

21.74

22.56

(3.6)

CERTIFICATION

We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

(sgd.)

(sgd.)

Omal Sumanasiri

Shamindra Marcelline

Chief Manager Finance

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for these Interim Financial Statements.

Approved and Signed for and on behalf of the Board:

(sgd.)

(sgd.)

Sujeewa Rajapakse

K.C.J.C. Fonseka

Chairman

Director

10th February 2022

Colombo.

* The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

1

INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - COMPANY

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

31.12.2020

Change

31.12.2020

Change

31.12.2021

31.12.2021

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Interest income

17,144

18,417

(6.9)

6,177

6,304

(2.0)

Less: Interest expense

8,024

10,215

(21.4)

2,746

3,223

(14.8)

Net interest income

9,120

8,202

11.2

3,431

3,081

11.4

Fee and commission income

1,324

1,284

3.1

500

446

12.1

Net gain/ (losses) on financial assets - FVTPL

34

124

(72.6)

4

74

(94.6)

Other operating income

463

16

2,793.8

4

2

100.0

Total operating income

10,941

9,626

13.7

3,939

3,603

9.3

Less: Impairment charges and other losses for loans and

receivables

1,607

2,940

(45.3)

(205)

1,539

(113.3)

Net operating income

9,334

6,686

39.6

4,144

2,064

100.8

Less:

Personnel expenses

2,819

2,221

26.9

987

791

24.8

Depreciation and Amortisation

611

599

2.0

204

198

3.0

Other operating expenses

1,532

1,259

21.7

599

449

33.4

Total operating expenses

4,962

4,079

21.6

1,790

1,438

24.5

Operating profit before Tax on financial services

4,372

2,607

67.7

2,354

626

276.0

Less: Taxes on financial services

925

630

46.8

433

172

151.7

Profit before income tax

3,447

1,977

74.4

1,921

454

323.1

Less: Income tax expense

1,080

699

54.5

602

160

276.3

Profit for the period

2,367

1,278

85.2

1,319

294

348.6

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

2

INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Rs. Mn.

Rs. Mn.

%

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Interest income

18,556

19,748

(6.0)

6,637

6,767

(1.9)

Less: Interest expense

8,256

10,440

(20.9)

2,812

3,298

(14.7)

Net interest income

10,300

9,308

10.7

3,825

3,469

10.3

Net earned premiums

3,729

3,818

(2.3)

1,206

1,268

(4.9)

Fee and commission income

964

858

12.4

393

308

27.6

Net gain/ (losses) on financial assets - FVTPL

81

172

(52.9)

12

83

(85.5)

Other operating income

188

157

19.7

89

57

56.1

Total operating income

15,262

14,313

6.6

5,525

5,185

6.6

Less: Impairment charges and other losses for

loans and receivables

1,821

3,293

(44.7)

(226)

1,773

(112.7)

Net operating income

13,441

11,020

22.0

5,751

3,412

68.6

Less:

Personnel expenses

3,541

2,854

24.1

1,215

1,004

21.0

Depreciation and Amortisation

571

533

7.1

193

177

9.0

Benefits, claims and underwriting expenditure

2,220

1,945

14.1

938

677

38.6

Other operating expenses

1,848

1,545

19.6

727

566

28.4

Total operating expenses

8,180

6,877

18.9

3,073

2,424

26.8

Operating profit before Tax on financial

services

5,261

4,143

27.0

2,678

988

171.1

Less: Taxes on financial services

957

654

46.3

453

182

148.9

Profit before income tax

4,304

3,489

23.4

2,225

806

176.1

Less: Income tax expense

1,431

1,118

28.0

655

270

142.6

Profit for the period

2,873

2,371

21.2

1,570

536

192.9

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

2,677

2,138

25.2

1,539

487

216.0

Non-controlling interest

196

233

(15.9)

31

49

(36.7)

Profit for the period

2,873

2,371

21.2

1,570

536

192.9

Basic/Diluted earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)

1.42

1.13

25.7

0.82

0.26

215.4

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

People's Leasing & Finance plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
