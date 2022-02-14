People Leasing & Finance : Interim Financial Statements as at 31.12.2021

INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - GROUP

For the nine months ended For the quarter ended

31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Change 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Change

Rs. Mn. Rs. Mn. % Rs. Mn. Rs. Mn. %

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Interest income 18,556 19,748 (6.0) 6,637 6,767 (1.9)

Less: Interest expense 8,256 10,440 (20.9) 2,812 3,298 (14.7)

Net interest income 10,300 9,308 10.7 3,825 3,469 10.3

Net earned premiums 3,729 3,818 (2.3) 1,206 1,268 (4.9)

Fee and commission income 964 858 12.4 393 308 27.6

Net gain/ (losses) on financial assets - FVTPL 81 172 (52.9) 12 83 (85.5)

Other operating income 188 157 19.7 89 57 56.1

Total operating income 15,262 14,313 6.6 5,525 5,185 6.6

Less: Impairment charges and other losses for

loans and receivables 1,821 3,293 (44.7) (226) 1,773 (112.7)

Net operating income 13,441 11,020 22.0 5,751 3,412 68.6

Less:

Personnel expenses 3,541 2,854 24.1 1,215 1,004 21.0

Depreciation and Amortisation 571 533 7.1 193 177 9.0

Benefits, claims and underwriting expenditure 2,220 1,945 14.1 938 677 38.6

Other operating expenses 1,848 1,545 19.6 727 566 28.4

Total operating expenses 8,180 6,877 18.9 3,073 2,424 26.8

Operating profit before Tax on financial

services 5,261 4,143 27.0 2,678 988 171.1

Less: Taxes on financial services 957 654 46.3 453 182 148.9

Profit before income tax 4,304 3,489 23.4 2,225 806 176.1

Less: Income tax expense 1,431 1,118 28.0 655 270 142.6

Profit for the period 2,873 2,371 21.2 1,570 536 192.9

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent 2,677 2,138 25.2 1,539 487 216.0

Non-controlling interest 196 233 (15.9) 31 49 (36.7)

Profit for the period 2,873 2,371 21.2 1,570 536 192.9