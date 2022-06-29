People Merchant Finance : Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of People's Merchant Finance PLC ("the Company") and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary ('the Group'), which comprise the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022, and the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies set out on pages 6 to 77.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements of the Company and the Group give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and the Group as at March 31, 2022, and of their financial performance and their cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards (SLAuSs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by CA Sri Lanka (Code of Ethics), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Company and consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.