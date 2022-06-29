People Merchant Finance : Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2022
PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31st MARCH 2022
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of People's Merchant Finance PLC ("the Company") and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary ('the Group'), which comprise the statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022, and the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies set out on pages 6 to 77.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements of the Company and the Group give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and the Group as at March 31, 2022, and of their financial performance and their cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards (SLAuSs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by CA Sri Lanka (Code of Ethics), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Company and consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Allowance for impairment losses of loans and lease rental receivable
Refer to Note 19 and Note 36 to the financial statements and Note 4.17 in the accounting policies.
Risk description
As at the reporting date March 31, 2022, 81% of total assets of the Group consisted of loans and lease rental receivables. As disclosed in Note 19 to the financial statements, the Group and the Company has recorded Rs. 6,677 Mn as loans and lease rental receivable.
The Group uses the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model to calculate the loss allowance in accordance with SLFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (SLFRS 9). High degree of complexity and judgment are involved in estimating ECL of Rs. 385 Mn against loans and lease rental receivables from customers as at the reporting date.
SLFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" requires the application of the ECL model which takes into account judgements in setting the assumptions such as forward-looking probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD), macroeconomic scenarios including their weighting and judgements over the use of data inputs required. This model is reliant on data and a number of estimates including the impact of multiple economic scenarios and other assumptions such as defining a significant increase in credit risk (SICR).
The Prevailing uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment meant that assumptions regarding the economic outlook are more uncertain which, combined with varying government responses, increases the level of judgement required by the Company in calculating the ECL, and the associated audit risk.
Therefore, allowance for expected credit losses is a key audit matter due to the significance of the loans and rental receivables balances to these financial statements and the inherent complexity of the Group's ECL models used to measure ECL allowances
Our response
Our audit procedures included,
Assessment of the methodology of the models against the requirements of SLFRS 9
Assessing the key assumptions in the ECL models, including, staging, PD and LGD and evaluating the reasonableness of Management's key judgements and estimates;
Testing the accuracy and completeness of the data inputs by testing reconciliations between source systems and the ECL model and assessment of economic information used within, and weightings applied to, forward looking scenarios;
Recalculation of ECL for a sample using the key assumptions used in the models, such as PD and LGD;
Assessing how management had assessed the impact of changes in
macro-economic environment, within the ECL model to assess whether it was appropriately considered in the measurement of ECL at the year end. In particular, we
challenged Management's assessment of the likelihood of the prevailing uncertain and volatile macro-economic environment as at the reporting date with reference to the reasonable and supportable information available to management at that date;
Comparing the economic factors used in the models to market information to assess whether they were aligned with the market and economic development.
• Assessing the appropriateness of the Group's disclosures in the financial statements using our understanding obtained from our testing and against the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting standards.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. There annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SLAuSs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SLAuSs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company and Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with ethical requirements in accordance with the Code of Ethics regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
