  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  People's Merchant Finance PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    PMB.N0000   LK0221N00008

PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC

(PMB.N0000)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People Merchant Finance : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

12/28/2021 | 12:17am EST
NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

Date

:

28th December 2021

PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC ("THE COMPANY") - RIGHTS ISSUE 2021

1.

Number of Ordinary shares:

Provisionally Allotted

Allotted/Listed

78,445,500

78,445,500

2.

Amount:

Estimated to be raised (Rs. /-)

Raised (Rs. /-)

509,895,750/-

509,895,750/-

3.

Date Listed

:

28th December 2021

Yours faithfully,

Digitally signed by Kassapa Weerasekara Date: 2021.12.28 10:08:17 +05'30'

Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)

Head of Listing

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

People's Merchant Finance plc published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 331 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
Net income 2021 67,7 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net cash 2021 1 258 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 386 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 16,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nalin Hemantha Gamini Wijekoon Chief Executive Officer
Chandula Palith Abeywickrema Chairman
Anuranga Handaragama Head-Information Technology
Amila Katuwawala Deputy General ManagerCredit & Operations
Shyamali Pemarathna Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC-15.12%12
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED30.08%54 896
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL33.05%25 261
ORIX CORPORATION44.71%23 728
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED82.01%8 190
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED21.67%7 873