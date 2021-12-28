People Merchant Finance : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES
|
Date
|
:
|
28th December 2021
PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC ("THE COMPANY") - RIGHTS ISSUE 2021
|
1.
|
Number of Ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisionally Allotted
|
|
|
Allotted/Listed
|
|
|
78,445,500
|
|
|
78,445,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Amount:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated to be raised (Rs. /-)
|
|
Raised (Rs. /-)
|
|
|
509,895,750/-
|
|
|
509,895,750/-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Date Listed
|
:
|
28th December 2021
|
Yours faithfully,
Digitally signed by Kassapa Weerasekara Date: 2021.12.28 10:08:17 +05'30'
Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)
Head of Listing
PUBLIC
Disclaimer
People's Merchant Finance plc published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.