People Merchant Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.12.2021

KPMG Tel +94 - 11 542 6426 (Chartered Accountants) Fax +94 - 11 244 5872 32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha, +94 - 11 244 6058 P. 0. Box 186, Internet www.kpmg.com/lk Colombo 00300, Sri Lanka.

People's Merchant Finance PLC

Independent auditors' report on review of interim financial information

To the Board of Directors

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim financial information of People's Merchant Finance PLC ("the Company") and condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its Subsidiary (the "Group") as at 31st December 2021, which comprise.:

the condensed statements of financial position as at 31 st December 2021;

December 2021; the condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month period ended 31 st December 2021;

three-month and nine-month period ended 31 December 2021; the condensed statements of changes in equity for the nine month period ended 31 st December 2021;

December 2021; the condensed statements of cash flows for the nine-month period ended 31 st December 2021; and

nine-month period ended 31 December 2021; and notes to the interim financial information.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Sri Lanka Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 31st December 2021 condensed interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Chartered Accountants

15th February 2022

M.R. Mihular FCA P.Y.S. Perera FCA C.P. Jayatilake FCA T.J.S. Rajakarier FCA W.W.J.C. Perera FCA Ms. S. Joseph FCA Ms. S.M.B. Jayasekara ACA W.K.D.C Abeyrathne FCA S.T.D.L. Perera FCA KPMG, a Sri Lankan partnership and a member firm of the G.A.U. Karunaratne FCA R.M.D.B. Rajapakse FCA Ms. B.K.D.T.N. Rodrigo FCA KPMG global organization of independent member firms R.H. Rajan FCA M.N.M. Shameel FCA Ms. C.T.K.N. Perera ACA affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English 1 A.M.R.P. Alahakoon ACA company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved Principals - S.R.I. Perera FCMA(UK), LLB, Attorney-at-Law, H.S. GoonewardeneACA

Ms. P. M. K. Sumanasekara FCA, W. A. A. Weerasekara CFA, ACMA, MRICS