People Merchant Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.12.2021
02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC
For the period ended 31st December 2021
People's Merchant Finance PLC
Independent auditors' report on review of interim financial information
To the Board of Directors
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim financial information of People's Merchant Finance PLC ("the Company") and condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its Subsidiary (the "Group") as at 31st December 2021, which comprise.:
the condensed statements of financial position as at 31st December 2021;
the condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month period ended 31st December 2021;
the condensed statements of changes in equity for the nine month period ended 31st December 2021;
the condensed statements of cash flows for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2021; and
notes to the interim financial information.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the Sri Lanka Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 31st December 2021 condensed interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
15th February 2022
