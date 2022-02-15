Log in
People Merchant Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.12.2021

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED

INTERIM

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

PEOPLE'S MERCHANT FINANCE PLC

For the period ended 31st December 2021

KPMG

Tel

+94 - 11 542 6426

(Chartered Accountants)

Fax

+94 - 11 244 5872

32A, Sir Mohamed Macan Markar Mawatha,

+94 - 11 244 6058

P. 0. Box 186,

Internet

www.kpmg.com/lk

Colombo 00300, Sri Lanka.

People's Merchant Finance PLC

Independent auditors' report on review of interim financial information

To the Board of Directors

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim financial information of People's Merchant Finance PLC ("the Company") and condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its Subsidiary (the "Group") as at 31st December 2021, which comprise.:

  • the condensed statements of financial position as at 31st December 2021;
  • the condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month period ended 31st December 2021;
  • the condensed statements of changes in equity for the nine month period ended 31st December 2021;
  • the condensed statements of cash flows for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2021; and
  • notes to the interim financial information.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Sri Lanka Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 31st December 2021 condensed interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Chartered Accountants

15th February 2022

M.R. Mihular FCA

P.Y.S. Perera FCA

C.P. Jayatilake FCA

T.J.S. Rajakarier FCA

W.W.J.C. Perera FCA

Ms. S. Joseph FCA

Ms. S.M.B. Jayasekara ACA

W.K.D.C Abeyrathne FCA

S.T.D.L. Perera FCA

KPMG, a Sri Lankan partnership and a member firm of the

G.A.U. Karunaratne FCA

R.M.D.B. Rajapakse FCA

Ms. B.K.D.T.N. Rodrigo FCA

KPMG global organization of independent member firms

R.H. Rajan FCA

M.N.M. Shameel FCA

Ms. C.T.K.N. Perera ACA

affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English

1

A.M.R.P. Alahakoon ACA

company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved

Principals - S.R.I. Perera FCMA(UK), LLB, Attorney-at-Law,

H.S. GoonewardeneACA

Ms. P. M. K. Sumanasekara FCA, W. A. A. Weerasekara CFA, ACMA, MRICS

Contents

Financial Information

Statement of Financial Position

03

Statement of Profit or Loss - Company

04

Statement of Profit or Loss - Group

05

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Company

06

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Group

07

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

08

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

09

Statement of Cash Flows

10

Explanatory Notes

11

Segmental Analysis

16

Corporate Information

17

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Company

Group

As at,

31.12.21

31.03.21

Change

31.12.21

31.03.21

Change

Notes

Reviewed

Audited

Reviewed

Audited

%

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13

939,238

707,190

32.8

939,485

707,437

32.8

Placements with banks and financial institutions

13

205,372

5,126

3,906.7

205,372

5,126

3,906.7

Financial assets measured at fair value

13

49,754

647,840

(92.3)

49,754

647,840

(92.3)

Financial assets measured at amortised cost - Loans and advances

13

6,025,815

3,156,568

90.9

6,025,815

3,156,568

90.9

Property, plant and equipment

71,572

24,879

187.7

71,572

24,879

187.7

Intangible assets

8,850

6,590

34.3

8,850

6,590

34.3

Right of use assets

127,952

68,787

86.0

127,952

68,787

86.0

Other Assets

419,628

86,872

383.0

419,628

86,872

383.0

Total Assets

7,848,181

4,703,852

66.8

7,848,428

4,704,099

66.8

Liabilities

Due to banks

13

1,645,371

-

100.0

1,645,371

-

100.0

Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to depositors

13

3,053,816

2,289,491

33.4

3,053,816

2,289,491

33.4

Debt securities issued

6

17,050

16,600

2.7

17,050

16,600

2.7

Lease liabilities

13

138,230

80,424

71.9

138,230

80,424

71.9

Employee benefit obligation

18,333

18,360

(0.2)

18,333

18,360

(0.2)

Other liabilities

301,639

167,776

79.8

302,072

168,209

79.6

Total Liabilities

5,174,439

2,572,651

101.1

5,174,872

2,573,084

101.1

Equity

Stated capital

3,762,055

3,252,159

15.7

3,762,055

3,252,159

15.7

Statutory reserve fund

10,649

10,649

0.0

10,649

10,649

0.0

Accumulated losses

(1,098,961)

(1,131,607)

2.9

(1,099,147)

(1,131,793)

2.9

Total Equity

2,673,743

2,131,201

25.5

2,673,557

2,131,015

25.5

Total Liabilities & Equity

7,848,181

4,703,852

66.8

7,848,428

4,704,099

66.8

Contingent liabilities and commitments

471,863

81,260

480.7

471,863

81,260

480.7

Net assets value per ordinary share (Rs.)

6.60

6.52

1.2

6.60

6.52

1.2

CERTIFICATION

We certify that the above interim financial statements are in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act No 07 of 2007.

(Signed)

(Signed)

Kokila Perera

Nalin Wijekoon

Senior Manager-Finance

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Interim Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

(Signed)

(Signed)

Chandula Abeywickrema

Channa Manoharan

Chairman

Director

15th February 2022

Colombo

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

3

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - COMPANY

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

%

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Gross Income

646,858

461,735

40.1

264,068

193,568

36.4

Interest income

522,543

338,129

54.5

223,597

130,331

71.6

Less: Interest expense

185,141

169,980

8.9

77,422

53,239

45.4

Net interest income

337,402

168,149

100.7

146,176

77,092

89.6

Fee and commission income

12,949

7,529

72.0

6,746

3,105

117.3

Net fair value gain from financial assets at FVTPL

31,538

39,435

(20.0)

6,542

13,645

(52.1)

Other operating income

79,828

76,643

4.2

27,183

46,488

(41.5)

Total operating income

461,718

291,756

58.3

186,648

140,330

33.0

Less: Impairment charges for loans and receivables and other

25,657

6,974

267.9

11,360

545

1,984.4

losses

Net operating income

436,062

284,782

53.1

175,288

139,785

25.4

Less: Personnel Expenses

194,992

120,472

61.9

65,830

48,770

35.0

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,023

3,050

97.5

3,217

1,078

198.4

Amortisation of intangible assets

403

1,416

(71.5)

166

623

(73.3)

Amortisation of right of use assets

33,717

28,046

20.2

10,347

13,581

(23.8)

Other expenses

131,588

86,525

52.1

49,096

34,137

43.8

Operating profit before tax on financial services

69,337

45,273

53.2

46,632

41,597

12.1

Less : Tax on financial services

34,628

19,978

73.3

14,920

10,452

42.8

Profit before income tax

34,709

25,295

37.2

31,712

31,146

1.8

Less: Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period

34,709

25,295

37.2

31,712

31,146

1.8

Basic earnings per share - (Rs)

0.11

0.12

(12.3)

0.09

0.15

(36.0)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

People's Merchant Finance plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
