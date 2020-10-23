People United Financial : Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $144.6 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share

'We are pleased with the Company's third quarter financial and operating performance, which is reflective of strong execution throughout the franchise,' said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Our employees have successfully adapted to the pandemic-driven environment and its many challenges. This has enabled them to effectively meet customer needs, introduce AlwaysChecking our new free digital identity protection service, and advance strategic initiatives. Specifically, we remain focused on investing in digital capabilities and we strengthened this commitment with the recent creation of the Business Transformation Office. This specialized unit will lead our efforts related to digitization, process automation, and Fintech relationships. We are excited about the enhancements and efficiencies this team will deliver moving forward.'

Barnes continued, 'The total impact of the pandemic on the long-term economy is unknown. However, improvements in economic activity during the quarter provide us a level of cautious optimism as we look ahead. We are particularly pleased with the significant reduction in customers needing relief as total loan deferrals were approximately $1.6 billion at September 30, down from more than $7.1 billion at the end of June. Our relationship managers have continued to maintain a high level of contact to help borrowers navigate their specific situations. We remain confident the strength of our long-held, conservative underwriting philosophy and approach to supporting customers will continue to serve the Company well.'

'Third quarter operating earnings of $144.7 million, increased 43 percent linked-quarter and benefited from higher fee income, well-maintained expenses, reduced provision, and a lower effective tax rate,' stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 'We remain disciplined managing deposit costs, which were down for the fifth consecutive quarter. Our net interest margin of 3.00%, excluding the unfavorable impact of PPP loans, was approximately five basis points lower from the second quarter, primarily due to downward pressure on loan yields. Commercial period-end loans grew $422 million or one percent from June 30 as a result of record mortgage warehouse balances and solid growth by LEAF. Conversely, retail period-end loans decreased $643 million or five percent mostly attributable to our planned reduction of residential mortgages. Period-end deposits were down $298 million or one percent linked-quarter as strong commercial growth was more than offset by runoff of higher cost wholesale funding and a decline in municipal balances.'