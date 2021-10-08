Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. People's United Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBCT   US7127041058

PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC.

(PBCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People United Financial : To Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

10/08/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced today it will release its third quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

The press release and financial tables will be available on the company's investor relations website: hwww.peoples.com/about-us/investor-relations.

About People's United Bank
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-to-release-third-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301396353.html

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC.
04:02pPEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : To Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
10/07PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on People's United Financial to..
MT
08/19PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : 2Q 2021 Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PU
08/06PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
07/29PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26M&T BANK : People's United Say Majority of Merger-Related Layoffs to Take Place in 2022
MT
07/26M&T BANK CORPORATION : and People's United Provide Update on Pending Merger
PR
07/16PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $170.8 Million, or $0.39 pe..
PU
07/16PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/15PEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations