People's United Bank : Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Awards for Best Brand and Cash Management Excellence in Middle Market Banking

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), has been recognized by Greenwich Associates, a leading global provider of market intelligence and advisory services to the banking industry, with three awards for its 2020 performance in serving middle market customers. This recognition includes a national achievement in being selected as a Best Brand for Ease of Doing Business, as rated by customers for the Bank's unique approach to relationship banking across their Northeast footprint. People's United was one of only 11 banks in the country to be recognized by middle market customers in this category.

Additionally, the Bank was recognized with two awards for Excellence in Middle Market Banking, which is a reflection of People's United's commitment to providing its customers with tailored solutions designed to successfully navigate challenges in a remote working environment that were prevalent in 2020.

Since 2009, People's United Bank has received 52 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand awards. Specific recognition for People's United in 2020 includes:

Best Brand, Middle Market Banking:

Ease of Doing Business (National)

Excellence, Middle Market Banking:

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (National)

Overall Satisfaction (National) Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (Northeast)

"We're extremely pleased to once again be recognized by Greenwich Associates, and more importantly, by our customers," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and CEO, People's United Bank. "Especially now as challenges from the pandemic continue to arise for many of our customers, we have remained focused on providing high-value technology, personalized solutions and a relationship-based approach to service to help grow our clients' businesses and operate efficiently."

People's United Bank was among a select group of more than 500 eligible companies to stand out as differentiated across a series of qualitative metrics measured by Greenwich Associates through surveys of nearly 11,000 US middle market executives.

People's United was also recently named "Best Big Bank" by Newsweek in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont from a universe of more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions that were assessed as part of their recent rankings of America's Best Banks.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide

