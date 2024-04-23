MARIETTA, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share on April 22, 2024, payable on May 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $14.2 million, or 48.0% of Peoples' reported first quarter 2024 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $28.49 on April 19, 2024, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.62%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.3 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024, and 152 locations, including 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

