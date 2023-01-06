Advanced search
PEOPLES BANCORP INC.

(PEBO)
PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 4TH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 24, 2023

01/06/2023 | 06:01am EST
MARIETTA, Ohio , Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced it intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and conduct a facilitated conference call with analysts, media and individual investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same date.

The conference call will consist of commentary from Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Bailey, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, regarding Peoples' results followed by a question and answer period.  The dial-in number for this call will be (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio (listen-only mode) and archived replay will be accessible online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website. The audio replay will be available for one year.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live conference call are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. As of September 30, 2022, Peoples had $7.0 billion in total assets and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-to-announce-4th-quarter-2022-earnings-and-conduct-conference-call-on-january-24-2023-301715028.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
