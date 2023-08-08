Statements in this presentation which are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include discussions of the strategic plans and objectives or anticipated future performance and events of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples").
PROFILE, INVESTMENT RATIONALE, CULTURE & STRATEGY
GEOGRAPHIC PROFILE
PEOPLES BANK GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT
CURRENT PEBO FOOTPRINT
COUNTIES WHERE PEBO HAS TOP 3 MARKET SHARE*
CLEVELAND
COUNTIES WHERE PEBO HAS OVER $100 MILLION OF
OH
DEPOSITS AND IS NOT IN TOP 3 MARKET SHARE*
COLUMBUS
MARIETTA
CINCINNATI
CHARLESTON
LOUISVILLE
HUNTINGTON
LEXINGTON
KY
PEBO SNAPSHOT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
Loans: $6.0 billion
Assets: $8.8 billion
Deposits: $7.0 billion
Market Cap: $939 million
Assets Under Admin/Mgmt: $3.3 billion
MD
WV DC
VA RICHMOND
* According to FDIC annual summary of deposits as of June 2022.
Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. It operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank. Its other subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Company and Peoples Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance subsidiary. It provides commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries. Its financial products and services are primarily offered through its financial service offices and automated teller machines (ATMs) in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, as well as through online resources that are web-based and mobile-based. Its Brokerage services are offered through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealer located at Peoples Bank's offices. The Peoples Bank's credit card and merchant processing services are provided through joint marketing arrangements with third parties.