Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peoples Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEBO

PEOPLES BANCORP INC.

(PEBO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peoples Bancorp Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/20/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on April 19, 2021, payable on May 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $7.1 million.  Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $33.95 on April 16, 2021, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.24%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. As of March 31, 2021, Peoples had $5.1 billion in total assets, 87 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing) and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301271868.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PEOPLES BANCORP INC.
06:15aPEOPLES BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:06aPEOPLES BANCORP INC.  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
06:04aPEOPLES BANCORP  : Earnings Flash (PEBO) PEOPLES BANCORP Posts Q1 Revenue $52.5M..
MT
06:02aPEOPLES BANCORP  : Earnings Flash (PEBO) PEOPLES BANCORP Reports Q1 EPS $0.79, v..
MT
04/19PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA  : Earnings Flash (PEBK) PEOPLES BANCORP OF NO..
MT
04/09PEOPLES BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/09PEOPLES BANCORP  : B. Riley Raises Peoples Bancorp's Price Target to $40 From $3..
MT
04/02PEOPLES BANCORP INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31PEOPLES BANCORP INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31PEOPLES BANCORP  : Hovde Group Lifts Peoples Bancorp to Outperform From Market P..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ