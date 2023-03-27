Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina : 2022 Summary Annual Report

2022 ANNUAL REPORT
Our Promise
Our Core Values:
We strive to be exceptional and inspire others to be exceptional too.
Employees
We are informed, encouraged, and committed.
Integrity
We are fair and truthful.
Our Vision
To be the bank that's exceptional at serving our communities, including employees, customers and shareholders.
Exceptional Customer Service
We surpass our customers' expectations.
Accountability
We are accountable for our own actions and bank goals.
Progressive and Positive
Our Mission
We see change as an opportunity.
To provide exceptional customer service while selling to customer needs.
From the President
"Being there for our customers and communities with financial services solutions and education has produced another successful year."
2022 was the Bank's 110th consecutive year of business, continuing to build relationships, achieve goals, and contribute to making communities stronger. Once again, this year's annual report will reflect the continued dedication of our employees who go the extra mile to serve, inform, and support our customers and are always willing to give back to the communities where we live and work. Thank you for all you do to help others reach their potential.
Year-to-date highlights are as follows:
Net earnings were $16.1 million or $2.94 per share and $2.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.1 million or $2.71 per share and $2.63 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Total loans increased $147.7 million to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $884.9 million at December 31, 2021.
Core deposits were $1.4 billion or 97.84% of total deposits at December 31, 2022,compared to $1.4 billion or 98.14% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
Peoples Bank continues to be a well-capitalized Bank with strong earnings and operating standards. In addition to extending our gratitude to our employees for our many successes, we must also recognize our board of directors who lead with extraordinary insights and vision. Thank you for your guidance and strength, and for helping us make a difference.
Here is a recap of some of our more noteworthy achievements and announcements this year.
Many people rely on Peoples Bank. It's important to be where we are needed most, and to be easily accessible for our customers. To that end, we relocated our Cornelius office to Huntersville, North Carolina. The new full-service branch opened for business on May 3, 2022, at 9617 Holly Point Drive. This location allows us to extend service to more people and local businesses. Also, it provides a drive-thru service and an easily accessible ATM for customers.
Our customers-both consumer and business-rely on lending solutions to get ahead in life and in business. Loans have the power to turn challenges into opportunities, and are often necessary to start a business, buy a home, achieve a goal, or pursue a passion. It's a privilege to announce that our loan performance has been exceptional this year, particularly in our newer markets. Through our competitive loans and superior service, Peoples Bank has played a significant role in helping our communities flourish.
At Peoples Bank, we don't just offer financial services solutions, we also educate. We want our customers to make smart decisions when it comes to saving, spending, and managing their finances. It's important that our customers know we have the resources and knowledge to guide them to stronger financial wellness. Having made financial education a key focus, we launched our Financial Wellness Learning Center, which provides online financial education. Also, we provide resources to our community's teachers to use in the classroom.
In addition to the Bank, which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, we would like to remind you of our three subsidiary companies:
Peoples Investment Services, Inc., licensed financial advisors who provide access to investment products, which include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and other suitable monetary investments through our affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc., which provides real estate appraisals (both residential and commercial) to the Peoples Bank market area, thereby becoming a valued partner with respect to real estate lending.
Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC, assists community banks across the country with appraisal management services.
We hope you will continue to recommend our Bank and subsidiary companies to members of your communities.
Sincerely,
Lance A. Sellers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Financial Highlights
Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts
2022
2021
Change
Interest income Interest expense Net interest earnings
$
54,431
47,179 15%
3,323
3,205 4%
51,108
43,974 16%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,472
(1,163) -227%
Net interest earnings after provision for loan losses Non-interest income
49,636
45,137 10%
26,689
24,919 7%
Non-interest expense Income taxes
56,030
51,127 10%
4,172
3,796 10%
Net earnings
$
16,123
15,133 7%
Per Share of Common Stock
Basic net earnings
$
2.94
2.71 8%
Diluted net earnings Cash dividends
2.85
2.63 8%
0.87
0.66 32%
Market price at December 31 Book value at December 31
32.56
27.59 18%
19.24
25.89 -26%
At Year-end
Loans, net
$
1,022,114
875,514 17%
Available for sale securities Assets
445,394
406,549 10%
1,620,927
1,624,193 0%
Deposits Shareholders' equity
1,435,215
1,412,748 2%
105,195
142,369 -26%
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
0.97% 0.96%
Return on average shareholders' equity Dividend payout ratio
13.01% 10.24%
30.61% 24.83%
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets
7.45% 9.42%
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
We have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
(United States), the consolidated balance sheets of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. as of
We have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheets of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. as of December 31, 2022
In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of earnings, comprehensive income (loss), changes in statements is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated financial statements shareholders' equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022 (not from which it has been derived.
presented herein); and in our report, dated March 17, 2023, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements.
In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated financial statements from which it has been dCehraivrleodt.te, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina March 17, 2023
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks, including reserve requirements of $0 at both 12/31/22 and 12/31/21
Interest-bearing deposits
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Audited)
(Audited)
$
50,061 44,711
21,535 232,788
Cash and cash equivalents Investment securities available for sale Other investments
71,596 277,499
445,394 406,549
2,656 3,668
Total securities Mortgage loans held for sale Loans
448,050 410,217
211 3,637
1,032,608 884,869
Less allowance for loan losses
(10,494)
(9,355)
Net loans
1,022,114 875,514
Premises and equipment, net
Cash surrender value of life insurance Right of use lease asset
Accrued interest receivable and other assets Total assets
18,205 16,104
17,703 17,365
5,116 4,612
37,932 19,245
$
1,620,927
1,624,193
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings Time, $250,000 or more
$
523,088 514,319
814,128 797,179
31,001 26,333
Other time
66,998 74,917
Total deposits
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase Junior subordinated debentures
Lease liability
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,435,215 1,412,748
47,688 37,094
15,464 15,464
5,185 4,677
12,180 11,841
Total liabilities
1,515,732
1,481,824
Commitments
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,636,830 shares at December 31, 2022 and 5,661,569 shares at December 31, 2021
Common stock, held by deferred compensation trust, at cost: 169,004 shares at December 31, 2022 and 162,193 shares at December 31, 2021
Deferred compensation
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
52,636
53,305
(2,181) (1,992)
2,181 1,992
100,156 88,968
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,620,927
(47,597) 105,195
96 142,369 1,624,193
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans Interest on due from banks Interest on federal funds sold Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Government sponsored enterprises States and political subdivisions
2022
2021
2020
$
43,077 2,223 -
41,186 42,314
258 127
- 204
4,962 4,075 94 54,431
2,478 2,361
3,146 2,691
Other
111 261
Total interest income
47,179 47,958
Interest expense:
Demand deposits, MMDA & savings deposits Time deposits
FHLB borrowings
Junior subordinated debentures Other
2,019
2,029 1,962
562 -
752 947
- 357
529
280 370
213
144 200
Total interest expense
3,323
3,205 3,836
Net interest income
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
51,108
43,974 44,122
1,472
(1,163) 4,259
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
49,636
45,137 39,863
Non-interest income:
Service charges
Other service charges and fees Gain on sale of securities Mortgage banking income
Insurance and brokerage commissions Appraisal management fee income
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of other real estate, net Miscellaneous
5,290
3,921 3,528
734 -
803 742
- 2,639
393
2,505 2,469
945
1,035 897
11,663
8,890 6,754
(85)
105
-
-
21 (47)
7,749
7,639 5,932
Total non-interest income
26,689
24,919 22,914
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee beneﬁts Occupancy
Professional fees Advertising
Debit card expense FDIC insurance
Appraisal management fee expense Other
26,130
24,506 23,538
8,048
7,858 7,933
1,915
1,826 1,580
693
536 787
1,224
1,000 1,012
461
415 263
9,264
7,112 5,274
8,295
7,874 8,544
Total non-interest expense
56,030
51,127 48,931
Earnings before income taxes
Income tax expense
20,295
18,929 13,846
4,172
3,796 2,489
Net earnings
$ $ $ $
16,123 2.94 2.85 0.87
15,133 11,357
Basic net earnings per share Diluted net earnings per share Cash dividends declared per share
2.71 2.01
2.63 1.95
0.75