Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina : Online Banking Refresh

2021 Enhanced Online Banking Quick Start Guide
We are excited to announce that on Sunday, October 24, 2021, we will be releasing an enhanced Online Banking experience! To help you prepare for these changes, we've put together an overview of the changes and exciting new features coming your way.
Overview Page
The Home page has now been updated to the Overview page. Here's a quick overview of the changes you will see:
-
The new page has 2 columns - Accounts and Widgets.
-
Your accounts are listed in the left column (both Peoples Bank accounts and Outside accounts that you may have connected.
-
The new column on the right side of the page displays widgets available to you.
-
Easily access Peoples Bank contact information by clicking the phone icon anywhere you are during your Online Banking session.
-
Alerts & Messages are still accessible from the top of any page within Online Banking by clicking the bell or email icons.
-
Services & Settings previously accessed by clicking the "Contact Us" link is now
accessible by clicking the gear icon at the top of any page within Online Banking. The options will display in a dropdown when the icon is clicked.
-
Spendable Balance is now located on the right side of the Overview page in the widgets columns as its own widget.
-
Log Out: The log out option is now displayed under the nickname dropdown where your profile nickname is displayed along with your Profile Settings.
Contact
Information
Alerts
Messages
Services &
Settings
Log Out & Profile Settings
Accounts Page
-
The accounts page has been designed to display more information in an easier to view format.
-
Links previously shown on the right side at the top of the page are now displayed as sub-tabs along with the existing Activity sub-tab.
-
Primary account balances will display at the top right corner of the page.
-
Additional details regarding the accounts can be accessed by clicking the link (More Details) under the Account Name/Nickname on the top left of the page.
Move Money
-
The Move Money page where you conduct transfer contains the same functions and options you are used to using each day.
My Spending
-
The Category Watch widget (just as on the Overview page) has a new design using bars for the day-to-day progress.
