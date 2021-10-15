Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina : Online Banking Refresh

We are excited to announce that on Sunday, October 24, 2021, we will be releasing an enhanced Online Banking experience! To help you prepare for these changes, we've put together an overview of the changes and exciting new features coming your way.

Overview Page

The Home page has now been updated to the Overview page. Here's a quick overview of the changes you will see:

The new page has 2 columns - Accounts and Widgets.

Your accounts are listed in the left column (both Peoples Bank accounts and Outside accounts that you may have connected.

The new column on the right side of the page displays widgets available to you.

Easily access Peoples Bank contact information by clicking the phone icon anywhere you are during your Online Banking session.

Alerts & Messages are still accessible from the top of any page within Online Banking by clicking the bell or email icons.

Services & Settings previously accessed by clicking the "Contact Us" link is now accessible by clicking the gear icon at the top of any page within Online Banking. The options will display in a dropdown when the icon is clicked.

accessible by clicking the gear icon at the top of any page within Online Banking. The options will display in a dropdown when the icon is clicked.