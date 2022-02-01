Log in
    PFIS   US7110401053

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.

(PFIS)
Peoples Financial Services : February 2022 Investor Presentation

02/01/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Rendering

PA

North Allegheny Office located at 802B Warrendale Village Drive, Warrendale, Allegheny County, PA

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

We make statements in this presentation, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust

Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward- looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the unfolding COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to evaluating our results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we routinely supplement our evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets and core net income ratios. We believe the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this presentation, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the quarterly earnings press releases, filed as current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC, and available on our website, www.psbt.com, under "Investor Relations." The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

2

PRESENTATION AGENDA

  1. Corporate Profile
  1. Investor Thesis

A. Consistently High Performance Even During the

Great Recession

B. Effective Growth Strategy

C. High Dividend Payer

D. Small Cap Financial Valuation

  1. Appendix
    1. Pandemic Response
    2. Financials
    3. Asset Quality

3

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Corporate Profile

as of December 31, 2021

•Founded in 1905

•Total Assets: $3.4 billion

•Total Deposits: $2.9 billion

•Total Loans: $2.3 billion

•Listed on NASDAQ under ticker: PFIS

•Shares Outstanding: 7,169,371

•Market Cap: $378 million

•Average Daily Trading Volume: 12,604

•Market Price: $52.69

•Price to TBV: 1.38x

•Price to LTM Reported EPS: 8.75x

•Price to LTM Core EPS: 11.23

•Annual Dividend & Yield: $1.50 / 2.85%

4

  1. CORPORATE PROFILE Management

Craig W. Best

CEO & Director

39 Years in Banking

16 Years with the Company

Thomas P. Tulaney

President & COO

38 Years in Banking

11 Years with the Company

Neal D. Koplin

Sr. EVP, Chief Banking Officer

40 Years in Banking

8 Years with the Company

Timothy H. Kirtley

EVP, CRO & Secretary

30 Years in Banking

6 Years with the Company

John R. Anderson III

Susan L. Hubble

EVP & CFO

EVP, CIO

31

Years in Banking

22

Years in Banking

31

Years with the Company

22

Years with the Company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peoples Financial Services Corp. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
