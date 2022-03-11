Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Peoples Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PFBX   US71103B1026

PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PFBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PEOPLES FINANCIAL : DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

03/11/2022 | 05:44pm EST
PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES

SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

BILOXI, MS (March 11, 2022) - Peoples Financial Corporation (the "Company")(OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, announced that the Board of Directors of the Company had declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2022.

"The Company is pleased to, once again, increase the semi-annual dividend. We appreciate the investment our shareholders have made in our Company and believe this dividend of $0.09 per share reflects this appreciation," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company and the Bank.

Founded in 1896, with $819 million in total assets as of December 31, 2021, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to offering a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the Bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.

Peoples Financial Corporation's common stock is listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at the Company's website, www.thepeoples.com, and at the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements," which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Regulation and Supervision" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Disclaimer

Peoples Financial Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:42:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,58 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76,3 M 76,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peoples Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chevis C. Swetman President & Chief Executive Officer
Lauri A. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Andrew Tanner Swetman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey H. O'Keefe Independent Director
George J. Sliman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%76
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.73%389 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.59%327 998
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%245 171
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.15%186 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 821