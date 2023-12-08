4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, following a competitive process to determine the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for this year, Postlethwaite and Netterville "(P&N)" of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was engaged to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm for Peoples Financial Corporation (the "Company") for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The Company has since been notified P&N has combined with EisnerAmper LLP ("EisnerAmper") ("the Practice Combination"), and independent audits previously conducted by P&N will be conducted by EisnerAmper as a result of the Practice Combination. Therefore,P&N effectively resigned as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and EisnerAmper, as the successor to P&N following the Practice Combination, will serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. On December 6, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors approved the retention of EisnerAmper as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. As of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, EisnerAmper is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

From the date of P&N's appointment as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm through December 6, 2023, there were no disagreements with P&N on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved by P&N's satisfaction, would have caused P&N to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in their reports on the company's consolidated financial statement for 2023. Additionally, during the interim periods through December 06, 2023, there were no "reportable events" as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided P&N a copy of this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and requested that P&N furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agreed with the above statements in this Current Report. A copy of P&N's letter to the Commission is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

During the most recent fiscal year and interim periods through December 6, 2023, the Company has not consulted with EisnerAmper on any matter that (i) involved the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, in each case where a written report was provided or oral advice was provided that EisnerAmper concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) was either the subject of a disagreement, as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K, or a reportable event, as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.