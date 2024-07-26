SCRANTON, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Peoples reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a 65.2% decrease when compared to $9.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.2 million due primarily to higher deposit costs, a higher provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and higher operating expenses of $1.5 million, which included $1.1 million of acquisition related expenses.
Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes acquisition related expenses from the strategic combination with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. completed July 1, 2024 and further discussed below of $1.1 million and $0.1 million incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Core net income1 totaled $4.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million, or $1.33 per share for the comparable period of 2023.
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.2 million or $0.73 per diluted share. The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $9.0 million or $1.25 per diluted share.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, a 60.3% decrease when compared to $17.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Net interest income for the current period decreased $7.0 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 as higher interest income due to increased loan rates was more than offset by increased funding costs. Lower net income was due to the reduction in net interest income combined with higher operating expenses of $3.1 million, which included $1.6 million in acquisition related expenses, and a $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses.
Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $8.1 million or $1.14 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $17.0 million, or $2.37 per share for the comparable period of 2023.
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $10.8 million or $1.52 per diluted share. The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $19.0 million or $2.65 per diluted share.
STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.
On July 1, 2024, Peoples completed its previously announced merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB"), pursuant to which FNCB merged with and into Peoples, and FNCB Bank merged with and into Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "FNCB merger"). The reported results do not include the results of FNCB or reflect the completion of the FNCB merger. As of the date of completion, the combined organization is expected to have approximately $5.5 billion in assets with approximately $4.0 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits throughout its operations spanning Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. All branches of the combined organization will operate under the Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company banner after the integration is completed.
NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER
- Core net income2 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core net income1 was $8.1 million or $1.14 per diluted share.
- For the six months ended June 30, 2024, loans, net grew $19.7 million or 1.4% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans.
- Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024 was 0.20%, compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023.
- Total deposits decreased $214.1 million to $3.1 billion during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits.
- At June 30, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $137.4 million from December 31, 2023. Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.6 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 45.4% of total assets and 53.5% of total deposits.
- At June 30, 2024, estimated total insured deposits were approximately $2.3 billion, or 75.7% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $2.4 billion, or 73.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2024 is $239.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.7 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 85.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.29%, consistent with the prior quarter and a decline of 32 basis points when compared to 2.61% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 2 basis points to 4.58% during the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 4.56% during the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased 27 basis points when compared to 4.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 5 basis points to 3.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to 2.96% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased 72 basis points compared to 2.29% in the prior year period.
- Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 2 basis points during the current three month period to 2.92% from 2.90% in the prior three month period ended March 31, 2024, and increased 71 basis points compared to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was 2.34%, and increased 62 basis points compared to 1.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, decreased $3.2 million or 14.1% to $19.4 million in 2024 from $22.6 million in 2023. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $1.6 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by a $4.8 million increase in interest expense.
The higher interest income was the result of increases in the yield of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 5.09% and 4.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Average loans, net, increased $19.0 million when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the same three month period in 2023. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.80% in 2024 from 1.73% in 2023. Average investments totaled $529.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $558.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Average federal funds sold decreased $48.4 million to $12.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
The increased interest expense in the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the year ago period by 62 basis points to 2.34%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 71 basis points to 2.92% from 2.21% in the corresponding period of the prior year. Short-term borrowings averaged $45.4 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.61% compared to $16.9 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 5.07% in the corresponding period of the prior year.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $31.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $91.5 million or 12.9% from the corresponding period of the prior year, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 19.3% of total average deposits in the three months ended June 30 2024 as compared to 21.7% in the corresponding period of the prior year.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.6 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a credit of $2.2 million in the year ago period. The current period provision was due to a higher calculated allowance for credit losses. The higher calculated allowance was due to the establishment of a $0.4 million specific reserve for an individually evaluated commercial real estate loan along with higher pooled loan reserves; additional reserves were required due to loan growth. The prior period credit was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors in the year ago period related to lower loan growth were partially offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in lower expected credit losses.
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $3.5 million.
Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million or 9.3% to $18.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $1.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits were $8.5 million in both periods. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $0.3 million in the current period due to higher information technology (IT) expense and higher facilities costs from inflationary price pressure. Other expenses increased $0.4 million due primarily to a partial write-down of the former East Stroudsburg branch property.
The provision for income tax expense was $0.4 million or 11.4% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $1.8 million or 16.1% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.4 million due to lower taxable income.
Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months
Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure3, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.29%, a decrease of 43 basis points over the prior year's period of 2.72%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the six months ended June 30, decreased $7.0 million, or 15.2%, to $39.2 million in 2024 from $46.2 million in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. Average investments decreased $47.1 million compared to June 30, 2023, as the Company engaged in investment sales in the year ago period to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.57% for the first half of 2024 compared to 4.23% for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the six month period ended June 30, 2024 increased 92 basis points to 2.99% from 2.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first six months of 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million was recorded due to the establishment of a $0.4 million specific reserve for an individually evaluated commercial real estate loan along with higher pooled loan reserves. Pooled loan reserves increased due to loan growth and a higher model loss rate that was primarily attributed to the loan portfolio comparing favorably to peer performance and new originations. For the comparable prior year period, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million was recorded due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and asset quality.
Noninterest income was $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $7.2 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2023. During the period, interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.2 million on lower loan origination volume and market value adjustments. The prior year's period included $0.1 million gains on the sale of investment securities.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $36.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million from $33.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to acquisition related expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and other expenses, partially offset by reduced salary and benefits expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expenses decreased $0.3 million compared to the year ago period due to lower benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.9 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system upgrades and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Acquisition related expenses totaled $1.6 million compared to $0.1 million a year ago. Other expenses increased $1.0 million due primarily to a $0.4 million partial write-down of the former East Stroudsburg branch property and an increase to the provision for unfunded commitments of $0.6 million resulting from a provision of $0.3 million in the current period and a credit of $0.3 million in the year ago period.
The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2.3 million and the effective tax rate was 11.8% as compared to 15.8% in the prior period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At June 30, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.6 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. During the six month period, federal funds sold were utilized to fund loan growth and seasonal deposit outflows.
Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $19.7 million or 1.4%, which is consistent with the Company's current balance sheet strategy to slow loan growth. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.
Total investments were $466.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $385.2 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $81.6 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities increased $2.4 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $53.9 million at June 30, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.4 million and $13.2 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Total deposits decreased $214.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $23.7 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $190.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits was due to a $121.3 million decrease in municipal deposits, $48.1 million decrease in retail deposits and a $32.6 million decrease in commercial deposits. The Company had $248.9 million and $261.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company at any time has the option to call the majority of the CDs. Deposits declined due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits and commercial depositors drawing down their noninterest-bearing balances.
The deposit base consisted of 42.8% retail accounts, 34.7% commercial accounts, 14.4% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $744.7 million, or approximately 24.3% of total deposits as compared to $883.5 million, or 26.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2024 is $239.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.7 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our bank.
In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $137.4 million from December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, we had $1.6 billion in available additional liquidity representing 45.4% of total assets, 53.5% of total deposits and 220.4% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 15.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2024. Stockholders' equity equaled $340.8 million or $48.29 per share at June 30, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable net income less dividends to shareholders, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $42.1 million and $40.3 million, respectively.
Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure4, decreased to $39.31 per share at June 30, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $0.82 per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% of net income.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Asset quality metrics remained strong. Nonperforming assets were $7.1 million or 0.25% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.20% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrading one loan totaling $2.65 million to nonaccrual. This loan also carries a 70% government agency guaranty. At June 30, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.
During the six month period ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs were $76 thousand and our provision for credit losses totaled $1.3 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.1 million or 0.81% of loans, net, at June 30, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $69 thousand, compared to $25 thousand for the comparable period last year.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 44 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel; risks associated with business combinations, the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the FNCB merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate operations of FNCB and those of Peoples, which may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the FNCB merger may divert management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; effects of the completion of the FNCB merger on our ability to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our vendors, and on our operating results and business generally; the dilution caused by Peoples' issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the FNCB merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be threatened or instituted against Peoples; changes in interest rates; economic conditions, particularly in our market area; legislative and regulatory changes and the ability to comply with the significant laws and regulations governing the banking and financial services business; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve System; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; credit risk associated with lending activities and changes in the quality and composition of our loan and investment portfolios; demand for loan and other products; deposit flows; competition; changes in the values of real estate and other collateral securing the loan portfolio, particularly in our market area; changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines; inability of third party service providers to perform; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations and, specifically, the FNCB merger may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder - or take longer - to achieve than expected, if they are achieved at all. As a regulated financial institution, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]
Summary Data
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income
$
0.46
$
0.49
$
0.51
$
0.95
$
1.31
Core net income (1)
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.61
$
1.05
$
1.31
Core net income (PPNR) (1)
$
0.73
$
0.79
$
0.95
$
1.23
$
1.25
Cash dividends declared
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
Book value
$
48.29
$
48.18
$
48.35
$
46.07
$
46.53
Tangible book value (1)
$
39.31
$
39.20
$
39.35
$
37.07
$
37.64
Market value:
High
$
46.25
$
48.84
$
49.99
$
48.19
$
44.60
Low
$
36.26
$
38.09
$
38.58
$
40.04
$
30.60
Closing
$
45.54
$
43.11
$
48.70
$
40.10
$
43.79
Market capitalization
$
321,388
$
304,238
$
342,889
$
282,338
$
312,241
Common shares outstanding
7,057,258
7,057,258
7,040,852
7,040,852
7,130,409
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders'
3.87
%
4.09
%
4.40
%
8.05
%
11.42
%
Core return on average stockholders'
5.00
%
4.59
%
5.26
%
8.91
%
11.54
%
Return on average tangible
4.76
%
5.02
%
5.46
%
9.95
%
14.12
%
Core return on average tangible
6.14
%
5.64
%
6.53
%
11.01
%
14.28
%
Return on average assets
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.72
%
1.04
%
Core return on average assets (1)
0.47
%
0.43
%
0.46
%
0.79
%
1.05
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.42
%
9.27
%
9.10
%
8.48
%
9.01
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
74.49
%
75.77
%
69.94
%
63.50
%
63.51
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net,
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.17
%
0.13
%
0.07
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.13
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.39
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans,
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.77
%
0.80
%
0.82
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE)
4.58
%
4.56
%
4.49
%
4.40
%
4.31
%
Cost of funds
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
2.61
%
2.29
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
1.57
%
1.60
%
1.63
%
1.79
%
2.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
2.29
%
2.29
%
2.30
%
2.44
%
2.61
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 17-19.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
June 30
Six months ended
2024
2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
68,447
$
62,188
Tax-exempt
2,817
2,794
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
3,822
4,053
Tax-exempt
742
835
Dividends
4
4
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
235
99
Interest on federal funds sold
1,306
1,041
Total interest income
77,373
71,014
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
36,818
23,324
Interest on short-term borrowings
895
1,299
Interest on long-term debt
539
296
Interest on subordinated debt
887
887
Total interest expense
39,139
25,806
Net interest income
38,234
45,208
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
1,304
(937)
Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses
36,930
46,145
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,921
3,947
Merchant services income
375
372
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
1,068
1,085
Wealth management income
777
784
Mortgage banking income
179
208
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
565
520
Interest rate swap revenue
78
246
Net losses on equity investment securities
(20)
(17)
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
81
Total noninterest income
6,943
7,226
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
17,289
17,562
Net occupancy and equipment expense
9,301
8,380
Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Amortization of intangible assets
57
Other expenses
8,079
7,048
Total noninterest expense
36,226
33,168
Income before income taxes
7,647
20,203
Provision for income tax expense
899
3,199
Net income
$
6,748
$
17,004
Other comprehensive (loss) income :
Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available for sale
$
(2,423)
$
5,688
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income
(81)
Change in derivative fair value
1,239
79
Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income
(260)
1,223
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense
(924)
4,463
Comprehensive income
$
5,824
$
21,467
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
0.96
$
2.38
Net income - diluted
0.95
2.37
Cash dividends declared
0.82
0.82
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,055,085
7,151,732
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,108,113
7,188,384
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
34,406
$
34,041
$
33,730
$
33,095
$
32,139
Tax-exempt
1,399
1,418
1,423
1,411
1,405
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
1,904
1,918
1,939
1,920
1,929
Tax-exempt
371
371
372
375
378
Dividends
2
2
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
115
120
145
91
85
Interest on federal funds sold
179
1,127
2,463
1,873
798
Total interest income
38,376
38,997
40,072
38,765
36,736
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
18,114
18,704
18,756
16,481
13,714
Interest on short-term borrowings
633
262
330
291
213
Interest on long-term debt
269
270
273
273
269
Interest on subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Total interest expense
19,460
19,679
19,803
17,488
14,640
Net interest income
18,916
19,318
20,269
21,277
22,096
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
596
708
1,669
(166)
(2,201)
Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit
18,320
18,610
18,600
21,443
24,297
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
1,885
2,036
1,881
1,900
1,982
Merchant services income
260
115
151
170
254
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
517
551
528
606
528
Wealth management income
416
361
399
393
386
Mortgage banking income
87
92
95
87
105
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
286
279
277
270
262
Interest rate swap revenue
102
(24)
(122)
266
23
Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities
(12)
(8)
6
12
Total noninterest income
3,541
3,402
3,215
3,692
3,552
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
8,450
8,839
8,939
8,784
8,482
Net occupancy and equipment expense
4,576
4,725
4,468
4,298
4,277
Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Amortization of intangible assets
19
29
28
Net gains on sale of other real estate
(18)
Other expenses
4,061
4,018
3,346
3,092
3,706
Total noninterest expense
18,158
18,068
17,598
17,054
16,614
Income before income taxes
3,703
3,944
4,217
8,081
11,235
Income tax expense
421
478
587
1,335
1,810
Net income
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale
$
18
$
(2,441)
$
19,494
$
(10,378)
$
(5,148)
Change in benefit plan liabilities
1,129
Change in derivative fair value
160
1,079
(1,650)
747
2,049
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income
38
(298)
3,894
(2,074)
(668)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
140
(1,064)
15,079
(7,557)
(2,431)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
3,422
$
2,402
$
18,709
$
(811)
$
6,994
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
0.47
$
0.49
$
0.52
$
0.95
$
1.32
Net income - diluted
0.46
0.49
0.51
0.95
1.31
Cash dividends declared
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,057,258
7,052,912
7,040,852
7,088,745
7,145,975
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
7,120,685
7,177,915
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,637,164
$
34,406
5.25
%
$
2,615,881
$
32,139
4.93
%
Tax-exempt
222,655
1,771
3.20
224,960
1,780
3.17
Total loans
2,859,819
36,177
5.09
2,840,841
33,919
4.79
Investments:
Taxable
443,146
1,906
1.73
469,712
1,931
1.65
Tax-exempt
86,418
469
2.19
88,371
481
2.18
Total investments
529,564
2,375
1.80
558,083
2,412
1.73
Interest-bearing deposits
8,763
115
5.28
6,839
85
4.99
Federal funds sold
12,672
179
5.68
61,093
798
5.24
Total earning assets
3,410,818
38,846
4.58
%
3,466,856
37,214
4.31
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
23,046
25,895
Other assets
221,294
209,915
Total assets
$
3,609,066
$
38,846
$
3,650,876
$
37,214
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
714,669
$
6,749
3.80
%
$
664,451
$
4,958
2.99
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
729,196
4,400
2.43
771,690
3,537
1.84
Savings accounts
408,883
280
0.28
483,385
239
0.20
Time deposits less than $100
403,069
3,964
3.96
375,799
3,620
3.86
Time deposits $100 or more
240,481
2,721
4.55
198,355
1,360
2.75
Total interest-bearing
2,496,298
18,114
2.92
2,493,680
13,714
2.21
Short-term borrowings
45,383
633
5.61
16,854
213
5.07
Long-term debt
25,000
269
4.33
25,000
269
4.32
Subordinated debt
33,000
444
5.41
33,000
444
5.40
Total borrowings
103,383
1,346
5.24
74,854
926
4.96
Total interest-bearing
2,599,681
19,460
3.01
2,568,534
14,640
2.29
Noninterest-bearing deposits
620,256
711,729
Other liabilities
48,630
39,494
Stockholders' equity
340,499
331,119
Total liabilities and
$
3,609,066
$
3,650,876
Net interest income/spread
$
19,386
1.57
%
$
22,574
2.02
%
Net interest margin
2.29
%
2.61
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
372
$
375
Investments
98
103
Total adjustments
$
470
$
478
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,634,859
$
68,447
5.22
%
$
2,581,167
$
62,188
4.86
%
Tax-exempt
223,974
3,566
3.20
224,442
3,537
3.18
Total loans
2,858,833
72,013
5.07
2,805,609
65,725
4.72
Investments:
Taxable
445,071
3,826
1.73
484,437
4,057
1.69
Tax-exempt
86,641
939
2.18
94,337
1,057
2.26
Total investments
531,712
4,765
1.80
578,774
5,114
1.78
Interest-bearing deposits
8,894
235
5.31
4,044
99
4.94
Federal funds sold
46,813
1,306
5.61
40,338
1,041
5.20
Total earning assets
3,446,252
78,319
4.57
%
3,428,765
71,979
4.23
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
22,668
25,230
Other assets
219,324
209,535
Total assets
$
3,642,908
$
78,319
$
3,613,070
$
71,979
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
734,779
$
13,884
3.80
%
$
692,999
$
9,514
2.77
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
756,827
9,237
2.45
751,655
6,326
1.70
Savings accounts
415,849
555
0.27
497,939
455
0.18
Time deposits less than $100
406,131
8,301
4.11
284,659
4,746
3.36
Time deposits $100 or more
231,470
4,841
4.21
188,993
2,283
2.44
Total interest-bearing
2,545,056
36,818
2.91
2,416,245
23,324
1.95
Short-term borrowings
32,535
895
5.53
53,985
1,299
4.85
Long-term debt
25,000
539
4.34
13,803
296
4.32
Subordinated debt
33,000
887
5.41
33,000
887
5.42
Total borrowings
90,535
2,321
5.16
100,788
2,482
4.97
Total interest-bearing
2,635,591
39,139
2.99
2,517,033
25,806
2.07
Noninterest-bearing deposits
618,433
728,238
Other liabilities
48,159
39,208
Stockholders' equity
340,725
328,591
Total liabilities and
$
3,642,908
$
3,613,070
Net interest income/spread
$
39,180
1.58
%
$
46,173
2.16
%
Net interest margin
2.29
%
2.72
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
749
$
743
Investments
197
222
Total adjustments
$
946
$
965
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
34,406
$
34,041
$
33,730
$
33,095
$
32,139
Tax-exempt
1,771
1,795
1,801
1,786
1,780
Total loans, net
36,177
35,836
35,531
34,881
33,919
Investments:
Taxable
1,906
1,920
1,939
1,920
1,931
Tax-exempt
469
470
471
475
481
Total investments
2,375
2,390
2,410
2,395
2,412
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
115
120
145
91
85
Federal funds sold
179
1,127
2,463
1,873
798
Total interest income
38,846
39,473
40,549
39,240
37,214
Interest expense:
Deposits
18,114
18,704
18,756
16,481
13,714
Short-term borrowings
633
262
330
291
213
Long-term debt
269
270
273
273
269
Subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Total interest expense
19,460
19,679
19,803
17,488
14,640
Net interest income
$
19,386
$
19,794
$
20,746
$
21,752
$
22,574
Loans, net:
Taxable
5.25
%
5.20
%
5.08
%
5.00
%
4.93
%
Tax-exempt
3.20
%
3.20
%
3.14
%
3.13
%
3.17
%
Total loans, net
5.09
%
5.04
%
4.93
%
4.85
%
4.79
%
Investments:
Taxable
1.73
%
1.73
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.65
%
Tax-exempt
2.19
%
2.18
%
2.14
%
2.15
%
2.18
%
Total investments
1.80
%
1.80
%
1.78
%
1.75
%
1.73
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
5.28
%
5.35
%
5.51
%
5.24
%
4.99
%
Federal funds sold
5.68
%
5.60
%
5.52
%
5.52
%
5.24
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.58
%
4.56
%
4.49
%
4.40
%
4.31
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.92
%
2.90
%
2.80
%
2.53
%
2.21
%
Short-term borrowings
5.61
%
5.35
%
5.43
%
5.31
%
5.07
%
Long-term debt
4.33
%
4.34
%
4.33
%
4.33
%
4.32
%
Subordinated debt
5.41
%
5.40
%
5.34
%
5.33
%
5.40
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
2.61
%
2.29
%
Net interest spread
1.57
%
1.60
%
1.63
%
1.79
%
2.02
%
Net interest margin
2.29
%
2.29
%
2.30
%
2.44
%
2.61
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At period end
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
41,234
$
32,009
$
33,524
$
39,285
$
37,774
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
8,722
8,259
9,141
9,550
5,814
Federal funds sold
69,700
144,700
205,700
93,100
Investment securities:
Available for sale
385,240
394,413
398,927
382,227
395,826
Equity investments carried at fair value
78
91
98
92
92
Held to maturity
81,598
83,306
84,851
86,246
88,211
Total investments
466,916
477,810
483,876
468,565
484,129
Loans held for sale
300
250
Loans
2,869,553
2,858,412
2,849,897
2,870,969
2,843,238
Less: allowance for credit losses
23,123
22,597
21,895
23,010
23,218
Net loans
2,846,430
2,835,815
2,828,002
2,847,959
2,820,020
Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
58,565
59,097
61,276
61,936
57,712
Bank owned life insurance
49,955
49,673
49,397
49,123
48,857
Deferred tax assets
14,460
14,241
13,770
17,956
16,258
Accrued interest receivable
13,326
13,565
12,734
12,769
11,406
Other intangible assets, net
19
48
Other assets
53,077
45,299
42,249
49,567
43,287
Total assets
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
$
3,742,289
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
620,971
$
623,408
$
644,683
$
691,071
$
713,375
Interest-bearing
2,443,988
2,580,530
2,634,354
2,674,012
2,516,106
Total deposits
3,064,959
3,203,938
3,279,037
3,365,083
3,229,481
Short-term borrowings
104,250
20,260
17,590
27,020
19,530
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Accrued interest payable
5,507
5,327
5,765
4,777
4,701
Other liabilities
42,532
41,621
41,475
46,529
38,276
Total liabilities
3,275,248
3,329,146
3,401,867
3,501,409
3,349,988
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
14,122
14,122
14,093
14,093
14,272
Capital surplus
122,449
122,162
122,130
121,870
125,371
Retained earnings
249,511
249,123
248,550
247,857
244,017
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,275)
(45,415)
(44,351)
(59,430)
(51,873)
Total stockholders' equity
340,807
339,992
340,422
324,390
331,787
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
$
3,742,289
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
At period end
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Commercial
Taxable
$
411,112
$
400,439
$
317,245
$
351,545
$
384,091
Non-taxable
220,893
224,083
226,470
229,635
225,796
Total
632,005
624,522
543,715
581,180
609,887
Real estate
Commercial real estate
1,793,652
1,794,086
1,863,118
1,846,350
1,794,355
Residential
369,671
361,490
360,803
357,647
348,911
Total
2,163,323
2,155,576
2,223,921
2,203,997
2,143,266
Consumer
Indirect Auto
66,792
71,675
75,389
78,953
83,348
Consumer Other
7,433
6,639
6,872
6,839
6,737
Total
74,225
78,314
82,261
85,792
90,085
Total
$
2,869,553
$
2,858,412
$
2,849,897
$
2,870,969
$
2,843,238
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At quarter end
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
7,116
$
7,056
$
3,961
$
3,060
$
1,900
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
656
986
700
181
Foreclosed assets
27
Total nonperforming assets
$
7,143
$
7,712
$
4,947
$
3,760
$
2,081
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
22,597
$
21,895
$
23,010
$
23,218
$
25,444
Charge-offs
135
108
2,808
65
77
Recoveries
65
102
24
23
52
Provision for (credit to) credit losses
596
708
1,669
(166)
(2,201)
Ending balance
$
23,123
$
22,597
$
21,895
$
23,010
$
23,218
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
At period end
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
690,631
$
759,305
$
782,243
$
767,868
$
670,669
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
715,890
754,673
796,426
825,066
760,690
Savings accounts
397,827
415,459
429,011
447,684
470,340
Time deposits less than $250
504,879
517,009
505,409
512,646
504,672
Time deposits $250 or more
134,761
134,084
121,265
120,748
109,735
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,443,988
2,580,530
2,634,354
2,674,012
2,516,106
Noninterest-bearing deposits
620,971
623,408
644,683
691,071
713,375
Total deposits
$
3,064,959
$
3,203,938
$
3,279,037
$
3,365,083
$
3,229,481
June 30, 2024
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,310,252
42.8
%
69,658
$
19
Commercial
1,063,980
34.7
13,469
79
Municipal
441,786
14.4
1,832
241
Brokered
248,941
8.1
21
11,854
Total Deposits
$
3,064,959
100.0
84,980
$
36
Uninsured
744,674
24.3
%
Insured
2,320,285
75.7
December 31, 2023
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,358,371
41.4
%
70,334
$
19
Commercial
1,096,547
33.4
13,433
82
Municipal
563,124
17.2
1,856
303
Brokered
260,995
8.0
24
10,875
Total Deposits
$
3,279,037
100.00
85,647
$
38
Uninsured
883,530
26.9
%
Insured
2,395,507
73.1
Total Available
At June 30, 2024
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances
$
1,273,642
$
349,280
$
924,362
Federal Reserve - Discount Window & Bank Term
413,536
413,536
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
361,606
248,941
112,665
Unencumbered securities
172,346
172,346
Total sources of liquidity
$
2,239,130
$
598,221
$
1,640,909
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Average quarterly balances
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
2,637,164
$
2,632,554
$
2,632,865
$
2,627,700
$
2,615,881
Tax-exempt
222,655
225,293
227,800
226,628
224,960
Total loans, net
2,859,819
2,857,847
2,860,665
2,854,328
2,840,841
Investments:
Taxable
443,146
446,996
450,533
454,727
469,712
Tax-exempt
86,418
86,864
87,297
87,731
88,371
Total investments
529,564
533,860
537,830
542,458
558,083
Interest-bearing balances with banks
8,763
9,025
10,432
6,893
6,839
Federal funds sold
12,672
80,955
176,983
134,583
61,093
Total interest-earning assets
3,410,818
3,481,687
3,585,910
3,538,262
3,466,856
Other assets
198,248
195,063
188,478
191,781
184,020
Total assets
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
2,496,298
$
2,593,813
$
2,661,156
$
2,581,691
$
2,493,680
Noninterest-bearing
620,256
616,610
651,182
688,301
711,729
Total deposits
3,116,554
3,210,423
3,312,338
3,269,992
3,205,409
Short-term borrowings
45,383
19,687
24,103
21,759
16,854
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Other liabilities
48,630
47,688
52,760
47,788
39,494
Total liabilities
3,268,567
3,335,798
3,447,201
3,397,539
3,319,757
Stockholders' equity
340,499
340,952
327,187
332,504
331,119
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
122
59
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
7,120,685
7,177,915
Core net income per share
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.61
$
1.05
$
1.33
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
340,807
$
339,992
$
340,422
$
324,390
$
331,787
Less: Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
19
48
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,437
$
276,622
$
277,052
$
261,001
$
268,369
Common shares outstanding
7,057,258
7,057,258
7,040,852
7,040,852
7,130,409
Tangible book value per share
$
39.31
$
39.20
$
39.35
$
37.07
$
37.64
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
122
59
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
Average stockholders' equity
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
Core return on average stockholders' equity
5.00
%
4.59
%
5.26
%
8.91
%
11.54
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Average stockholders' equity
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
Less: average intangibles
63,370
63,370
63,380
63,404
63,433
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,129
$
277,582
$
263,807
$
269,100
$
267,686
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
4.76
%
5.02
%
5.46
%
9.95
%
14.12
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
122
59
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
Average stockholders' equity
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
$
332,504
$
331,119
Less: average intangibles
63,370
63,370
63,380
63,404
63,433
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,129
$
277,582
$
263,807
$
269,100
$
267,686
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
6.14
%
5.64
%
6.53
%
11.01
%
14.28
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
$
6,746
$
9,425
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
122
59
115
144
19
Core net income
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
$
7,471
$
9,527
Average assets
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
Core return on average assets
0.47
%
0.43
%
0.46
%
0.79
%
1.05
%
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
3,703
$
3,944
$
4,217
$
8,081
$
11,235
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,071
486
826
869
121
Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses
596
708
1,669
(166)
(2,201)
Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses on unfunded
(197)
487
(2)
(12)
(171)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
5,173
$
5,625
$
6,710
$
8,772
$
8,984
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
7,120,685
7,177,915
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.73
$
0.79
$
0.95
$
1.23
$
1.25
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
June 30
June 30
Six months ended
2024
2023
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
6,748
$
17,004
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
183
19
Core net income
$
8,122
$
17,042
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,108,113
7,188,384
Core net income per share
$
1.14
$
2.37
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,748
$
17,004
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
183
19
Core net income
$
8,122
$
17,042
Average stockholders' equity
340,725
328,591
Core return on average stockholders' equity
4.79
%
10.46
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,748
$
17,004
Average stockholders' equity
340,725
328,591
Less: average intangibles
63,375
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,350
$
264,897
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
4.89
%
12.94
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,748
$
17,004
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
183
19
Core net income
$
8,122
$
17,042
Average stockholders' equity
340,725
328,591
Less: average intangibles
63,375
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
277,350
$
264,897
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
5.89
%
12.97
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
6,748
$
17,004
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
183
19
Core net income
$
8,122
$
17,042
Average assets
3,642,908
3,613,070
Core return on average assets
0.45
%
0.95
%
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
7,647
$
20,203
Add: Acquisition related expenses
1,557
121
Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses
1,304
(937)
Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses on unfunded commitments
290
(356)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
10,798
$
19,031
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
7,108,113
7,188,384
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.52
$
2.65
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months
Three months ended June 30
2024