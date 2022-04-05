Peoples Financial Services : Annual Report - 2021

In Memoriam

JOHN "JACK" W. ORD 1940-2021

Former Peoples Neighborhood Bank

CEO 1969-2007

President 1974-2006

Board Member 1969-2009

Director Emeritus 2006-2008

SHAREHOLDERS LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

Much of last year's shareholder letter chronicled the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our bank and community. As we began 2021, we thought we could see the end of the crisis as vaccines were developed and distrib-uted and businesses began to reopen. And then, just as a sense of normalcy began to return, new variants of the virus appeared, infections and hospitalizations increased, and the government and the CDC implemented new restrictions.

Once again, as they had done in 2020, our employees met the challenge of operating in a pandemic. Prioritizing customer and employee safety led to periodic closing of branch lobbies as employees were forced to work from home. Creative solutions were identiﬁed and implemented. Our service standards were maintained and the ﬁnancial needs of our communities were met.

The efforts of our employees also had an impact on the ﬁnancial results of Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company and for the fourth consecutive year, we reported record earnings. Earnings for 2021 totaled $43.5 million or $6.02 per share. Operating earnings, excluding the impact of the gain on the sale of our Visa shares, were a record $33.9 million or $4.69 per share which represented a 20.3% increase over 2020 operating earnings. Robust earnings allowed us to increase our quarterly dividends, which now stand at 39 cents per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 24.9%.

Results were driven by a $487 million, or 18.2%, increase in earning assets including a $151 million, or 6.9%, increase in loans and a $285 million, or 94%, increase in investments. This asset growth was funded by a $526 million, or 21.6%, increase in deposits as our efforts to attract new customers beneﬁted from a rapid recovery in the economy.

Expanding assets led to a $4.8 million or 6.1% in net interest income. Non-interest income, excluding the Visa gain, declined $3.2 million or 19.0% due to a decline in interest rate swap revenue of $1.6 million and a decline in mortgage banking revenue of $0.6 million due to an expected slowdown in mortgage originations. Non-interest expense was in line with the year ago period.

Asset quality remained strong as charge-offs, as a per-centage of loans, declined to 0.03% from 0.13%, and non-performing assets, as a percentage of loans, declined to 0.21% from 0.48%. The economic recovery also improved the credit outlook, allowing Peoples Security Bank & Trust

Company to reduce its annual provision for loan losses by $5.6 million when compared to 2020.

Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company's Response to the Pandemic

The last two years proved to be especially challenging for our company and our community. The pandemic's impact on the health of our country has been devastating to many. Thousands have died from contracting the virus, including one of our own employees. Millions have been hospitalized, many with long-term effects. We all hope to soon return to "normal life".

During the last two years, our employees consistently have gone above and beyond what was expected of them. In early 2020, we implemented our pandemic response plan. We provided the hardware, software and technical support for more than 180 of our employees to work remotely. More than 50 of our employees who were not able to work remotely were told to stay home as we reduced our in-branch staff to limit possible exposure to the virus. All employees, whether working or not, continued to earn their salary.

Through it all, our employees continued to support our com-munities. We processed 2,514 Payroll Protection Program loans which provided $339 million to individuals and busi-nesses impacted by the pandemic. These loans helped businesses in our communities to continue to pay their employees and cover expenses, avoiding what could have been much more dire outcomes. We also assisted our customers who were experiencing ﬁnancial hardship by granting 986 deferments on more than $330 million in loan balances. To assist schools within our communities, our company donated more than $1 million in educational grants.

Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company is proud to have played a role in helping the individuals and businesses in the communities we serve to weather the worst of the pandemic. It's what we do and why we became community bankers.

Expansion Plan Continues

When the pandemic ﬁrst hit the United States, we paused our expansion plans and implemented our pandemic liquidity and capital plans. In 2021, as the government addressed some of the worst-case scenarios, we began identifying lending teams in our growth markets to help us resume our expansion efforts. In May, we added a team of lenders in Piscataway, New Jersey. In July, we hired a team leader in

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania who recruited a team of three lenders and two support personnel. In September, we relocated our Binghamton West Side Branch to the south side of Binghamton and purchased land in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to build a new facility to replace our existing smaller facility on Main Street. Our new team members have hit the ground running and were signiﬁcant contributors to the loan and deposit growth we saw in 2021. We will continue to execute our expansion initiatives as we seek out high performing and reputable lending teams positioned in economically vibrant communities.

In support of our expansion initiatives, we partnered with a leading ﬁntech provider, Q2 Software Inc., to enhance our digital and mobile banking capabilities. With our enhanced digital services, online and mobile banking customers will now be able to see their real time credit scores, transfer money to other banks, and link to accounts from other ﬁnancial institu-tions, wealth companies and insurance companies; allowing customers to manage all of their ﬁnances from their PSBT mobile app.

Addition to Our Board

On March 4, 2022, our Board of Directors appointed Elisa (Lisa) Zúñiga Ramirez to our Board of Directors with a term expiring in 2023. As a result of Ms. Ramirez's appointment, the Board of Directors was increased from seven members to eight members.

Ms. Ramirez brings more than 30 years of executive-level experience in institutional investing and capital markets witha proven track record of value creation. Until her retirement in 2020, she was Senior Portfolio Manager and Principal at Segal Bryant and Hamill, an employee-owned money manager with more than $25 billion in assets under management. Prior to this, she was Senior Portfolio Manager and Partner at Denver

Investments LLC, where she was instrumental in growing the small-cap dividend strategy fund from $100 million to $2.3

billion in ﬁve years. Currently, Ms. Ramirez is the President of

Éxito Consulting, LLC.

We are excited to have Lisa join our board and are looking forward to having her capital markets experience to drive stakeholder's value.

In Conclusion

Sadly, 2021 also saw us lose our former CEO, John "Jack" Ord. Jack was CEO of Peoples Neighborhood Bank from 1962 to 2007. During his 45 year span as CEO, the Bank grew from $3 million to over $434 million in assets. Jack was a board member from 1969 to 2009. Our Board and employees send our condolences to the Ord family. He will be sadly missed.

We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the last two very difﬁcult years.

We also want to thank our shareholders for their investment in our company and to remind them of our dividend rein-vestment program which allows shareholders to purchase shares without paying broker fees.

William E. Aubrey II Chairman of the Board

Craig W. Best

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer