Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Peoples Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPLL   US7112151037

PEOPLES LTD.

(PPLL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:56:43 2023-02-23 pm EST
67.00 USD   -0.37%
02:54pPeoples Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend
PR
01/31Peoples Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peoples Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend

02/23/2023 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WYALUSING, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.60 per share payable on March 31, 2023. The cash dividend represents a 9.05% increase over the cash dividend paid in the first quarter 2022.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on February 22, 2023, is payable to shareholders of record March 15, 2023. 

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-first-quarter-dividend-301754889.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PEOPLES LTD.
02:54pPeoples Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend
PR
01/31Peoples Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on December..
CI
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Dividend
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
2022Peoples Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Results
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Dividend
PR
2022Peoples Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
More news