  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Peoples Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    PPLL   US7112151037

PEOPLES LTD.

(PPLL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:25 2022-08-23 pm EDT
70.75 USD   +1.07%
Peoples Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/25/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
WYALUSING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL)  Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.58 per share payable on September 30, 2022.  The cash dividend represents a 5.1% increase over the cash dividend paid in the third quarter 2021.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on August 24, 2022, is payable to shareholders of record September 12, 2022. 

Note:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors.  These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank.  PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties.  Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-third-quarter-dividend-301612647.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
