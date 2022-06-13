Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPSF   US7123082049

PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PPSF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:47 2022-06-13 pm EDT
10.42 USD   -2.98%
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Income Statement 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Balance Sheet 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
2021Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peoples Sidney Financial : Consolidated Balance Sheet 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)

06/13/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

YTD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

3/31/2022

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

1,153,708

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

4,402,835

Federal Reserve deposit

4,180,645

Overnight deposits

1,000,000

Total cash and cash equivalents

10,737,188

Interest-bearing time deposits in other financial institutions

1,736,322

Securities available for sale

12,783,438

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,894,500

Loans, net of allowance of $1,061,200

98,837,382

Accrued interest receivable

418,643

Premises and equipment, net

1,372,667

Company owned life insurance

4,754,268

Other assets

185,393

Total assets

$

132,719,801

LIABILITIES

Deposits

114,778,930

Borrowed funds

1,117,503

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

1,399,189

Total liabilities

117,295,623

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

none issued and outstanding

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized,

1,670,224 shares issued

16,702

Additional paid-in capital

9,246,826

Retained earnings

12,896,703

Treasury stock, 503,199 shares at cost

(5,982,181)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(753,872)

Total shareholders' equity

15,424,178

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

132,719,801

Disclaimer

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,32 M - -
Net income 2021 0,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 12,5 M 12,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Geuy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna M. Williams VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James W. Kerber Chairman
Steven R. Goins Vice President-IT & Human Resources
Debra J. Schulien Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%13
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965