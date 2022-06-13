Peoples Sidney Financial : Consolidated Balance Sheet 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
YTD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
3/31/2022
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
1,153,708
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
4,402,835
Federal Reserve deposit
4,180,645
Overnight deposits
1,000,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
10,737,188
Interest-bearing time deposits in other financial institutions
1,736,322
Securities available for sale
12,783,438
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,894,500
Loans, net of allowance of $1,061,200
98,837,382
Accrued interest receivable
418,643
Premises and equipment, net
1,372,667
Company owned life insurance
4,754,268
Other assets
185,393
Total assets
$
132,719,801
LIABILITIES
Deposits
114,778,930
Borrowed funds
1,117,503
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,399,189
Total liabilities
117,295,623
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,
none issued and outstanding
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized,
1,670,224 shares issued
16,702
Additional paid-in capital
9,246,826
Retained earnings
12,896,703
Treasury stock, 503,199 shares at cost
(5,982,181)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(753,872)
Total shareholders' equity
15,424,178
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
132,719,801
Disclaimer
Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:42:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Sales 2021
4,32 M
-
-
Net income 2021
0,62 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
8,57 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
18,7x
Yield 2021
2,46%
Capitalization
12,5 M
12,5 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-1,69x
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,8%
