Peoples Sidney Financial : Consolidated Income Statement 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORTATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
YTD Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
3/31/2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
3,204,171
Securities
109,229
Demand, time, and overnight deposits
38,035
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
28,547
Total interest income
3,379,982
Interest expense
Deposits
100,025
Borrowed funds
30,416
Total interest expense
130,441
Net interest income
3,249,542
Provision for loan losses
(87,694)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,337,236
Noninterest income
Service fees and other charges
116,213
Gain/(loss) on sale of REO and repossessions
-
Mortgage banking income
50,092
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets
-
Earnings on company owned life insurance
106,642
Other noninterest income
8,849
Total noninterest income
281,795
Noninterest expense
Compensation, benefits and director fees
1,503,921
Occupancy and equipment
193,741
Computer processing
490,556
Professional services
119,820
State taxes
103,178
Federal deposit insurance
25,466
REO and repossessions expense
-
Other noninterest expense
264,453
Total noninterest expense
2,701,134
Income before income taxes
917,896
Income tax expense
166,900
Net income
$
750,996
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.65
Disclaimer
Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:42:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Sales 2021
4,32 M
-
-
Net income 2021
0,62 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
8,57 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
18,7x
Yield 2021
2,46%
Capitalization
12,5 M
12,5 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-1,69x
EV / Sales 2021
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,8%
