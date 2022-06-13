Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPSF   US7123082049

PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PPSF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:47 2022-06-13 pm EDT
10.42 USD   -2.98%
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Income Statement 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Balance Sheet 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
2021Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peoples Sidney Financial : Consolidated Income Statement 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)

06/13/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORTATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

YTD Ended March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

3/31/2022

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

3,204,171

Securities

109,229

Demand, time, and overnight deposits

38,035

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

28,547

Total interest income

3,379,982

Interest expense

Deposits

100,025

Borrowed funds

30,416

Total interest expense

130,441

Net interest income

3,249,542

Provision for loan losses

(87,694)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,337,236

Noninterest income

Service fees and other charges

116,213

Gain/(loss) on sale of REO and repossessions

-

Mortgage banking income

50,092

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

-

Earnings on company owned life insurance

106,642

Other noninterest income

8,849

Total noninterest income

281,795

Noninterest expense

Compensation, benefits and director fees

1,503,921

Occupancy and equipment

193,741

Computer processing

490,556

Professional services

119,820

State taxes

103,178

Federal deposit insurance

25,466

REO and repossessions expense

-

Other noninterest expense

264,453

Total noninterest expense

2,701,134

Income before income taxes

917,896

Income tax expense

166,900

Net income

$

750,996

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.65

Disclaimer

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Income Statement 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
02:43pPEOPLES SIDNEY FINANCIAL : Consolidated Balance Sheet 03.31.2022 (Unaudited)
PU
2021Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
2021Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
2020Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable ..
CI
2019Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
2013Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable Aug. 15, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,32 M - -
Net income 2021 0,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 12,5 M 12,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Geuy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna M. Williams VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
James W. Kerber Chairman
Steven R. Goins Vice President-IT & Human Resources
Debra J. Schulien Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEOPLES-SIDNEY FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%13
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965