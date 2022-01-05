Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Pepco Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCO   NL0015000AU7

PEPCO GROUP N.V.

(PCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 01/04
46.3 PLN   +2.76%
02:55aPepco CEO Andy Bond to step down due to health reasons
RE
02:33aPepco CEO Plans March Exit On Health Reasons; Interim CEO Named
MT
02:16aMOVES-Pepco CEO Andy Bond to step down because of health reasons
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MOVES-Pepco CEO Andy Bond to step down because of health reasons

01/05/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pepco Group, the owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Andy Bond will step down at the end of March because of health reasons.

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May with a valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), said it has appointed Trevor Masters, currently group chief operating officer, to the role of interim CEO from March 31.

The board will immediately commence a search process with external support and will evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of CEO.

"Every great journey must come to an end and it is with much reluctance that I have decided now is the right time to focus my energies on my health," said Bond.

He will remain an advisor to the Pepco board until the end of the financial year.

($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PEPCO GROUP N.V.
02:55aPepco CEO Andy Bond to step down due to health reasons
RE
02:33aPepco CEO Plans March Exit On Health Reasons; Interim CEO Named
MT
02:16aMOVES-Pepco CEO Andy Bond to step down because of health reasons
RE
2021PEPCO GROUP N.V.(WSE : PCO) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
2021PEPCO GROUP N.V.(WSE : PCO) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021PEPCO N : Pepco Group- Preliminary Statement
PU
2021Pepco Group N.V. Announces Network Expansion and Investments
CI
2021Poundland owner Pepco targets Germany as earnings soar
RE
2021PEPCO N : Flags 45% Underlying EBITDA Surge in Fiscal 2021
MT
2021Pepco Group Reports Revenue Result for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 619 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
Net income 2022 234 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2022 1 278 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 5 836 M 6 582 M 6 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 42 045
Free-Float 100%
Chart PEPCO GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Pepco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPCO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,30 PLN
Average target price 59,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy Bond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Barry Edward Wharton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Patel Finance Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Maria Fernanda Mejia Campuzano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPCO GROUP N.V.-0.46%6 582
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.61%250 198
TARGET CORPORATION1.18%112 196
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.42%62 583
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.90%54 150
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-2.28%18 914