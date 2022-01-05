MOVES-Pepco CEO Andy Bond to step down because of health reasons

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pepco Group, the owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Andy Bond will step down at the end of March because of health reasons.

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May with a valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), said it has appointed Trevor Masters, currently group chief operating officer, to the role of interim CEO from March 31.

The board will immediately commence a search process with external support and will evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of CEO.

"Every great journey must come to an end and it is with much reluctance that I have decided now is the right time to focus my energies on my health," said Bond.

He will remain an advisor to the Pepco board until the end of the financial year.

($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)