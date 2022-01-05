MOVES-Pepco CEO Andy Bond to step down because of health reasons

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pepco Group, the owner
of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz,
said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Andy Bond will
step down at the end of March because of health reasons.
The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May
with a valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), said it has
appointed Trevor Masters, currently group chief operating
officer, to the role of interim CEO from March 31.
The board will immediately commence a search process with
external support and will evaluate internal and external
candidates for the role of CEO.
"Every great journey must come to an end and it is with much
reluctance that I have decided now is the right time to focus my
energies on my health," said Bond.
He will remain an advisor to the Pepco board until the end
of the financial year.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
