Pepco Group N.V. is a United Kingdom-based company that operates as a discount variety retailer. The Company operates through two segments: multi-price and price-anchored. The multi-price segment refers to the businesses trading under the Pepco banner. The price-anchored segment refers to businesses trading under the Poundland and Dealz banners. The Company's brands include Pepco, Poundland and Dealz. Pepco serves approximately 20 million customers a month, offering apparel for the whole family, household goods and toys. Poundland offers various products in stores with over 1,000 brands in 17 shopping categories, including food and drink, health and beauty, household, gardening, do-it-yourself (DIY), pets, stationery, books, digital versatile discs (DVDs) and toys. Poundland has built a network of over 900 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Dealz offers a curated mix of apparel, general merchandise and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Sector Discount Stores