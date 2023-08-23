Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* POUNDLAND-OWNER PEPCO GROUP AND B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL ARE IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 150 OF WILKO'S 400-STRONG STORE ESTATE - SKY NEWS Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/39ju6hdx]
|08:06pm
