Pepco Group annual profit jumps 14.3% on store expansion

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last year, said it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortization (EBITDA) of 731 million euros ($771 million) in the year to Sept. 30, up from 647 million euros in 2020-21.

Revenue rose 17.4% to 4.82 billion euros, with like-for-like sales up 5.2%.

The group said it was on track to meet guidance for 2022-23 of EBITDA growth in the mid-teens, assuming constant foreign exchange rates and absence of any further significant deterioration in the macro environment.

In October, Pepco said it would accelerate its expansion in 2022-23, opening at least a net 550 stores, including taking the PEPCO brand into Greece and Portugal.

It ended its 2021-22 financial year with 3,961 stores.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

