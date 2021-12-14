Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Pepco Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCO   NL0015000AU7

PEPCO GROUP N.V.

(PCO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pepco Group core earnings surge 46% on new store openings

12/14/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen in a Poundland store in London

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz discount retailer brands in Europe, reported a 46% jump in its 2020-21 core profit on Tuesday, reflecting new store openings amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The group said its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 647 million euros ($730 million) in the year ended Sept. 30, in line with its forecast range of 640 million euros to 655 million euros.

Pepco, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May with a valuation of 5 billion euros, said revenue increased on a constant currency basis by 19.3% to 4.12 billion euros, with like-for-like sales up 6.5%.

The company saw 483 store openings, including the first PEPCO stores in Austria, Serbia and Spain, taking the total to 3,504. The group said it has a strong new stores' pipeline for 2021-22 and beyond.

"The highly encouraging initial performance of these Western European PEPCO stores gives us increasing confidence that the whole of Europe is an addressable market for us, with our plans to open in Germany well on track for the first half of 2022," Chief Executive Officer Andy Bond said.

"Through our new stores we remain on course to create at least 13,000 jobs over the next three years."

The group said it continued to face commodity inflation and increased shipping costs alongside supply chain disruption at the start of its new financial year. However, it said it has a clear strategy to mitigate the impact.

It is also monitoring the emerging new wave of Omicron variant across Europe that resulted in the re-introduction of government-mandated restrictions in some of its operating territories.

"Based on our understanding of the current level of Covid impact on revenue and costs we are confident in delivering full-year profit growth in line with historic levels," it said.

($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PEPCO GROUP N.V.
02:12aPepco Group core earnings surge 46% on new store openings
RE
10/14PEPCO N : Flags 45% Underlying EBITDA Surge in Fiscal 2021
MT
10/14Pepco Group Reports Revenue Result for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September..
CI
10/14DUNELM : 'Doing the right thing' - Poundland owner won't raise prices
RE
09/10Pepco Opens 100th Dealz Brand Store in Poland
CI
07/23PEPCO N : Group's European Store Expansion Plan to Create 13,000 Jobs, CEO Says
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 071 M 4 593 M 4 593 M
Net income 2021 165 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 1 240 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 076 M 6 867 M 6 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 38 770
Free-Float 100%
Chart PEPCO GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Pepco Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPCO GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,00 PLN
Average target price 59,13 PLN
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPCO GROUP N.V.0.00%6 867
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION47.89%247 800
TARGET CORPORATION32.65%114 118
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.65%61 594
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.75%51 532
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.6.35%19 202