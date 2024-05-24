Pepco Group N.V. is a United Kingdom-based variety discount retailer operating across Europe. The Company's businesses include Pepco, Poundland, Dealz and Pepco Global Sourcing (PGS). Pepco is a value retailer in Europe and its stores are located in small to medium-sized towns. Pepco serves over 30 million customers a month, offering apparel for the whole family, household goods and toys. Dealz is an international chain of stores, which offers a variety of over 3,000 products in 18 categories, including sweets, snacks, beverages, household cleaning products, cosmetics, office supplies, home decor, toys and pet products. Poundland offers thousands of products in store with over 1,000 well-known brands in 17 shopping categories including food and drink, health and beauty, household, gardening, do it yourself (DIY), pet, stationery, books, digital versatile discs (DVDs) and toys. PGS provides product sourcing, product development and technical services to its PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz.

Sector Discount Stores