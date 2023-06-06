Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Pepco Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCO   NL0015000AU7

PEPCO GROUP N.V.

(PCO)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:52 2023-06-05 am EDT
41.86 PLN   +1.36%
01:25aPepco profit rises 11% as store expansion gathers pace
RE
06/01S.African retailer Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring
RE
05/16Discounter Pepco expands European roll-out into Portugal
RE
News 
Summary

Pepco profit rises 11% as store expansion gathers pace

06/06/2023 | 01:25am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group on Tuesday reported an 11% rise in first-half core earnings as revenue surged 23%, helped by new store openings.

The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, said it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 377 million euros ($404.52 million) for the six months ended March 31, up from 347 million euros in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue was 2.84 billion euros, as the group's discount offer chimed with cash-strapped consumers and it opened a net 166 new stores. Like-for-like sales rose 11.1%.

It said it was confident of meeting its target of at least 550 net new stores in the full year. It ended the first half with 4,127.

Pepco Group kept its guidance of full-year core earnings growth in the "mid-teens".

($1 = 0.9320 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
