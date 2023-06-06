Pepco profit rises 11% as store expansion gathers pace

The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, said it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 377 million euros ($404.52 million) for the six months ended March 31, up from 347 million euros in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue was 2.84 billion euros, as the group's discount offer chimed with cash-strapped consumers and it opened a net 166 new stores. Like-for-like sales rose 11.1%.

It said it was confident of meeting its target of at least 550 net new stores in the full year. It ended the first half with 4,127.

Pepco Group kept its guidance of full-year core earnings growth in the "mid-teens".

($1 = 0.9320 euros)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)