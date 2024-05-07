Disclaimers

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our EDO technology, our preclinical studies and results, clinical programs, including study designs and regulatory timelines, product candidates, including their planned development, safety profile and therapeutic potential, plans for future development, expected timing for achievement of milestones, corporate strategies, and our financial resources and expected cash runway.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: delays or failure to successfully initiate or complete our ongoing and planned development activities for our product candidates, including PGN-EDO51,PGN-EDODM1 and PGN-EDO53; our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials, including CONNECT1-EDO51,CONNECT2-EDO51,FREEDOM-DM1andFREEDOM2-DM1; that our interpretation of clinical and preclinical study results may be incorrect, or that we may not observe the levels of therapeutic activity in clinical testing that we anticipate based on prior clinical or preclinical results; our product candidates, including PGN-EDO51 and PGN-EDODM1, may not be safe and effective or otherwise demonstrate safety and efficacy in our clinical trials; adverse outcomes from our regulatory interactions, including delays in regulatory review, clearance to proceed or approval by regulatory authorities with respect to our programs, including clearance to commence planned clinical studies of our product candidates, including CONNECT2-EDO51 or FREEDOM2-DM1, or other regulatory feedback requiring modifications to our development programs; changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property; our ability to enforce our patents against infringers and defend our patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; competition from others developing therapies for the indications we are pursuing; unexpected increases in the expenses associated with our development activities or other events that adversely impact our financial resources and cash runway; and our dependence on third parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning PepGen's programs and operations are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC. PepGen explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

