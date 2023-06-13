Advanced search
    PEPG   US7133171055

PEPGEN INC.

(PEPG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
13.26 USD   +10.87%
PepGen Withdraws Guidance on Launch of Study for Muscle Disease Treatment

06/13/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


PepGen said Tuesday that it is withdrawing its prior guidance on the timeline to initiate a Phase 1 study of Pgn-Edodm1 to treat the muscle disease myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Shares dropped 9.5% to $12 in after-hours trading. The stock had gained nearly 11% to close at $13.26 during the regular session, after closing at a near-two-month low on Monday.

The clinical biotechnology company has paused additional regulatory filings for clearance to initiate the Phase 1 study to address the official hold letter it awaits from the Food and Drug Administration.

"We will continue to work closely with the FDA to lift the clinical hold whilst we remain fully committed to initiating a Phase 1 study of Pgn-Edodm1 as quickly as feasible," President and Chief Executive James McArthur said.

Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 1652ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -79,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 97,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart PEPGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
PepGen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,96 $
Average target price 25,40 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Gregg McArthur President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noel Donnelly Chief Financial Officer
Laurie Bartlett Keating Chairman
Sonia Bracegirdle Senior Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Christopher Philip Ashton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPGEN INC.-10.55%284
MODERNA, INC.-31.23%47 087
LONZA GROUP AG23.99%45 904
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.42%39 318
SEAGEN INC.53.41%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%24 045
