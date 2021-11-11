Log in
    PNN   AU000000PNN7

PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED

(PNN)
Application for quotation of securities - PNN

11/11/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 12, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PNN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

191,499

12/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

101714989

1.3

ASX issuer code

PNN

  2. Date of this announcement

12/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PNNAL : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.25

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PNN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

191,499

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2020

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

12/11/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

12/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

191,499

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.25000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PepinNini Minerals Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
