PepinNini Minerals : Half Yearly Report & Accounts

Directors' Report

The Directors of PepinNini Minerals Limited (PepinNini, PNN or the Company) present their report together with the consolidated financial report, on the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of PepinNini Minerals Limited during the whole of the half year and up to the date of this report, except as otherwise noted:

James Moses

David Turvey (appointed 7 July 2021)

Mena Habib (appointed 9 July 2021)

Stephen Ross (appointed 9 July 2021)

Robert (Wei) Sun (resigned on 7 July 2021)

Rebecca Holland-Kennedy (resigned 25 November 2021)

Holland-Kennedy (resigned 25 November 2021) Luis Kennedy (resigned 25 November 2021)

Rebecca Holland-Kennedy resigned from her role as managing director on 22 October 2021, and subsequently resigned as a director of the Company on 25 November 2021. Ms Holland co-founded the Company in 2002, and was a long-standing director and managing director. Luis Kennedy resigned as Non-Executive Director on 25 November 2021.

Subsequent to the half year, PepinNini implemented the following further changes to its board, designed to ensure the Company's senior people skills are best positioned to achieve its growth objectives (ASX announcement, 17 January 2022). Non-executive director Stephen Ross assumed the role of non-executive chairman, replacing David Turvey, who remains on the board as a Non-Executive Director.

Non-executive director Mena Habib was appointed an executive director of the Company and has assumed responsibility for the management of PepinNini's day-to-day operations, including its interaction with shareholders and the investment market.

In his role, Mr Habib is playing a lead role in executing and overseeing PepinNini's programs and budgets of its key projects. The Company is continuing its search for a chief executive officer.

Review of Operations

During the reporting period, the Company maintained focus on its Lithium Brine Project in Argentina and progressed work on the Eyre Peninsula Kaolin-Halloysite Project in South Australia. Plans for first-phase drilling at the Eyre Peninsula Project were completed with drilling to commence on confirmation of drill rig availability. PNN and Ganfeng Lithium completed an IP geophysical survey at the Santa Ines Cu-Au Project in Argentina, and, subsequent to the half, plans for a maiden drilling program were released (ASX announcement, 16 February 2022). Negotiations progressed with the traditional owners of the APY Lands for access and commencement of exploration at Musgrave Ni-Cu-Co Project in South Australia.

1. Salta Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

The Salta Project is located in the Salta province in north-west Argentina and is part of the Lithium Triangle, the world's leading lithium brine region. The Project consists of five salares (salt lakes) that sit within seven mining leases, over a total project area of 147.07km² (Figure 1).

Brine Blending Program delivers 5.2% Lithium

The Company's current focus at the Salta Project is an ongoing brine blending program. It is designed to blend the different chemical properties of the lithium brines from the Incahuasi salar and Rincon salar within the Salta Project (Figure 1). Its aim is to deliver a higher lithium concentration with minimal deleterious elements and high lithium recoveries in the concentrated blended brine, compared to the lithium concentrate values of the individual salares. Significant, positive progress was achieved in the half.

The program commenced in May 2021 and has progressively assessed the level of lithium concentration from the blended brines as they evaporate over time, delivering highly positive results. Progress results have been detailed in ASX announcements, 22 September 2021, 25 November 2021 and 20 January 2022.