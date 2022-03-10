PepinNini Minerals : Half Yearly Report & Accounts

PepinNini Minerals Limited
Directors' Report
31 December 2021
Background to Brine Blending Program
The brine blending program commenced in May 2021, and has progressively assessed the level of lithium concentration from the blended brines as they evaporate over time. The brines have been blended at a ratio of approximately 3:1 from the Incahuasi salar and Rincon salar respectively.
The Incahuasi salar in the Salta province is located immediately adjacent to Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.'s project and the Rincon salar is immediately adjacent to Rincon Mining Ltd, which is to be acquired by Rio Tinto Ltd for US$825 million.
Significance of brine-blending process:
-
Blending acts to pre-condition the brine in order to quickly reduce contaminants (Ca, S04)
-
Reduces use of reagents including sodium sulphate (Na2SO4), calcium chloride (CaCl2) and potassium chloride (KCl)
-
Potential to reduce operating costs and evaporation time.
Testing is ongoing to determine the different concentration paths and process reagent inputs for individual Rincon and Incahuasi lithium brines compared to the 3:1 blended lithium brine, and also to compare PepinNini's brine-blending results with production processes of industry peer Li chemical companies.
Next Steps
-
Lithium consultants, Ad-Infinitum Spa to complete brine-blending work and final report, Q1CY22
-
Technical-economicanalysis on the cost / benefits of brine-blending and determine the scope of bulk brine sampling for bench-scale production of lithium carbonate (LIC)
-
Drilling and sampling to define JORC lithium brine resource at the Incahuasi salar
-
Preliminary Evaluation Assessment (PEA) or Scoping Study to determine viability of pilot-scale and full- scale LIC production
-
Assess M&A and other potential corporate opportunities for the Project.
2. Eyre Peninsula Kaolin-Halloysite Project, South Australia
The Eyre Peninsula Kaolin-Halloysite Project consists of three Exploration Licences (EL6677, EL6681 and EL6689) covering a total area of 1,413km². It is strategically located adjacent to Andromeda Metals' (ASX: ADN) Kaolin-Halloysite project areas on the western side of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia (Figure 2).
The Project represents a core exploration asset for PepinNini, and plans for the Company's maiden drilling program were confirmed during the half (ASX announcement, 13 December 2021).
All Exploration Licences have been granted (ASX announcements, 5 and 6 October, and 9 November 2021), land access agreements are being progressively sought and obtained over the project area and the required EPEPR (Exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation) approvals for drilling from the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining has been granted.
First Phase of Drilling
PepinNini's first phase of drilling at the Eyre Peninsula Project is planned to commence immediately upon confirmation of drill rig availability.
The maiden program is planned to consist of up to 130 holes for a total of 7,800 metres of aircore drilling at priority targets across the three Exploration Licences. Drilling is planned to be undertaken to an average depth of 60 metres (with a maximum depth of 100 metres).
Drill targets have been identified from historical exploration including geophysics. Drilling is designed to test depth and areal extent plus mineralogy of known and suspected kaolin occurrences, and other target areas defined by geophysical assessment of suitable underlying basement.
The program is planned to commence at the southern-most Exploration Licence (EL6689), which hosts the highest priority targets, then progress to nearby EL6677 and then to EL6681 approximately 240kms to the north (Figure 3).
There is a significant historical kaolin site west of Kapinnie within EL6689, and this is proposed to be the initial drilling focus (Figure 3). This target was mapped during the half, and an historic discovery of snow-white kaolin, estimated to be in excess of seven metres thick at a depth of 6.1 metres, has also been reported from this site (Dickinson, 1943, SA Mining Review 78).