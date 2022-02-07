Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PepinNini Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNN   AU000000PNN7

PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED

(PNN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 12:10:59 am
0.45 AUD   -6.25%
05:41pPEPINNINI MINERALS : Investor Presentation
PU
01/31PEPINNINI MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNN
PU
01/31PEPINNINI MINERALS : Dec 21 Quarterly Activities & App5B Cash Flow Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PepinNini Minerals : Investor Presentation

02/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX: PNN

use only

personalr

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Exploring and developing key demand-driven mineral resources | February 2022

Disclaimer & Competent Persons Statement

only

The information in this presentation has been prepared by PepinNini Minerals Limited (the Company) for the purpose of providing a high-level overview of the Company and its projects.

Certain sections of this presentation contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with, among others, the economic and business circumstances

occurring from time to time in the places and sectors in which PepinNini operates. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, which involves known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond PepinNini's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such

statements.

use

Whilst based on information from sources considered reliable, PepinNini, its directors, employees and consultants do not represent, warrant or guarantee, expressly or impliedly, that the

information in this document and presentation is complete or accurate. To the maximum extent permitted by law, PepinNini disclaims any responsibility to inform any recipient of this

document and presentation of any matter that subsequently comes to its notice, which may affect any of the information contained in this document and presentation.

Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, no representation or

warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be

placed on such information or opinions.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company nor any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees or agents, advisers, consultants nor any other person

accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss, however arising, from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any

liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of the Company or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents.

The information in this presentation that relates to the kaolin project has been prepared with information compiled by Mr Steven Cooper, FAusIMM. He is the Australian Exploration

personalr

Manager and a full-time employee of the Company. Steven Cooper has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the

activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore

Reserves'. Steven Cooper consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this presentation on the Musgrave Project and on the Santa Ines Project was prepared with information compiled and/or thoroughly reviewed by Phil Clifford, MAusIMM. Phil Clifford has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Phil Clifford consents to the inclusion in the presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this presentation on the Salta Project was prepared with information compiled by Marcela Casini, MAusIMM. Marcela Casini has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Marcela Casini consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information contained herein that relates to progress of laboratory test work and study development related activities from the Salta Project have been directed by Marcelo Bravo. He is a Chemical Engineer and managing partner of Ad-Infinitum Spa. with over 25 years experience and he is a Member of the Chilean Mining Commission (register 0412) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Bravo consents to the inclusion of his name in the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Corporate Overview

only

TICKER

SHARESON ISSUE

ASX: PNN

~61.075M

usepersonalr

PNN: 12 MONTH SHARE PRICE [SHARE PRICE RANGE: 0.787 - 0.22]

OPTIONS

MARKET CAPITALISATION

CASH

~12.24M

~A$5.45M

~A$30.54M

varying exercise prices &

@ $0.50

@ 31 December 2021

expiry dates

SHAREHOLDING DETAILS

(from 2021 Annual Report)

Number of shareholders

3,407

Top 20 Shareholders

~36%

DIRECTORS

Stephen Ross

Non Executive Chairman

Mena Habib

Executive Director

James Moses

Non Executive Director

David Turvey

Non Executive Director

PepinNini Minerals Project Locations

DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF QUALITY PROJECTS IN HIGH-VALUE COMMODITIES

only

use

Salta Project

Lithium-Brine

• Strategically located in the Salta Province, northwest Argentina.

• Situated within the 'Lithium Triangle' which holds 65% of the

world's lithium

• Existing JORC Resource with expansion potential

Musgrave Project

Eyre Peninsula Project

Santa Ines Project

Copper-Gold

Kaolin-Halloysite

Nickel-Copper-Cobalt

• Four mining leases covering 61.4km2, north-west Argentina

Located in a globally significant kaolin-

• Potential, large-scale, porphyry Cu-Au opportunity

• Major large-scaleNi-Cu-Co

halloysite precinct

• Strategically located in similar geological setting as BHP's

sulphide exploration play

Three Exploration Licences covering

world-class Escondida Copper-Gold Mine

• Highly prospective tenure in

1,413km2

under-explored region

Hosts known kaolin mineralisation -

• Active Farm-in JV with Rio Tinto

drilling to commence

personalr

only SALTA LITHIUM-BRINEusePROJECT, ARGENTINA

Strategic asset in South America's lithium triangle -

hosts 65% of the world's lithium personalr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PepinNini Minerals Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED
05:41pPEPINNINI MINERALS : Investor Presentation
PU
01/31PEPINNINI MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNN
PU
01/31PEPINNINI MINERALS : Dec 21 Quarterly Activities & App5B Cash Flow Reports
PU
01/30PEPINNINI MINERALS : December 2021 Quarterly Activiites & App5B Cash Flow Report
PU
01/20PepinNini Lithium Achieves High Lithium Content from Brine Blending Program at Salta Pr..
MT
01/19PEPINNINI MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNN
PU
01/19PepinNini Minerals Limited Provides Salta Lithium-Brine Project Update
CI
01/16PepinNini Minerals Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021PEPINNINI MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNN
PU
2021PEPINNINI MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PNN
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,10 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net cash 2021 2,95 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 792x
EV / Sales 2021 4 646x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PepinNini Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Michael Ross Non-Executive Chairman
James Moses Non-Executive Director
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Mena Habib Executive Director
Pamela Sayers Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPINNINI MINERALS LIMITED21.52%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342