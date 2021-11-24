PepinNini Minerals : Lithium brine blending study Results

pr spective for Kaolin on the Eyre Peninsula and nickel- copper-cobalt-PGE in the Musgrave Province of South Australia and hold a Minerals b ine resource in Salta

ASX RELEASE 25 November 2021 ASX: PNN

Lithium brine blending study close to completion - strong results continue with PNN brine mix paralleling Atacama brine

PepinNini Minerals Ltd (PepinNini, PNN) reports strong results from the lithium brine blending study underway in Chile, using brine from the company's leases on the Rincon and Incahuasi salares in Argentina.

Results from the study, initially reported 22 September, continue to demonstrate high lithium ion concentrate values during the evaporation of blended brines when compared with concentrate values from individual salar brines. Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Lithium ion concentrations against time for mix and individual brines through the evaporation process.

In the latest tests the brine mix concentrate has reached 4.11% lithium. The company expects to reach the target level of 5% in mid- December.

An encouraging development arising from the process being pursued by PepinNini is that it follows a similar concentration chemical pathway to that of brine from Salar de Atacama in Chile which hosts two of the world's largest lithium producers, Albermarle and SQM, Atacama Lithium is the premier project of SQM( Sociedad Quimica y Minera NYSE:SQM) in Chile.

Atacama brine has very high lithium content when compared with other salars in the lithium triangle of South America, refer Table 1 below, however more relevant is low sulphate SO4 and calcium Ca content and higher magnesium Mg and potassium K content.

Table 1 shows PNN's Incahuasi is the salar with the highest Ca to Lithium ratio and PNN's Rincon is the salar with the highest SO4 to lithium ratio . But the mixed PNN brine out performs Atacama brine during the concentration process resulting in close to zero SO4, sulphate, all of which means less lithium is lost as LiSO4 and PNN brine has an equivalent lithium ion concentration in end product.