Pepkor : Disclosure of acquisition of securities

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2017/221869/06) Share Code: PPH

Debt Code: PPHI

ISIN: ZAE000259479

("Pepkor" or the "Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES

Shareholders are advised that, on 29 July 2022, Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Limited ("Coronation"), on behalf of its clients, reduced its beneficial interest in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, such that the total beneficial interest held by Coronation on behalf of its clients amounted to 4.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Shareholders are further advised that, in accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company has on 1 August 2022 received formal notification in the prescribed form from Coronation that Coronation has, on behalf of its clients, acquired an additional beneficial interest in securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests held by Coronation on behalf of its clients now amounts to 5.00% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital.

On 3 August 2022, the company received a further formal notification in the prescribed form from Coronation that Coronation has reduced its beneficial interest held by Coronation on behalf of its clients to 4.97% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Parow

3 August 2022

