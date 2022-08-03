Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Pepkor Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPH   ZAE000259479

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
19.69 ZAR   -3.20%
Pepkor : Disclosure of acquisition of securities

08/03/2022 | 10:59am EDT
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2017/221869/06) Share Code: PPH

Debt Code: PPHI

ISIN: ZAE000259479

("Pepkor" or the "Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES

Shareholders are advised that, on 29 July 2022, Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Limited ("Coronation"), on behalf of its clients, reduced its beneficial interest in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, such that the total beneficial interest held by Coronation on behalf of its clients amounted to 4.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Shareholders are further advised that, in accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended, and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company has on 1 August 2022 received formal notification in the prescribed form from Coronation that Coronation has, on behalf of its clients, acquired an additional beneficial interest in securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests held by Coronation on behalf of its clients now amounts to 5.00% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital.

On 3 August 2022, the company received a further formal notification in the prescribed form from Coronation that Coronation has reduced its beneficial interest held by Coronation on behalf of its clients to 4.97% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Parow

3 August 2022

Equity Sponsor

PSG Capital

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 14:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 110 M 4 879 M 4 879 M
Net income 2022 5 830 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 5 452 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 72 651 M 4 370 M 4 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pepkor Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,69 ZAR
Average target price 25,43 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Marius Lourens Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Riaan Gustav Hanekom Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Yvonne Nomathemba Luhabe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanus Hilgard Müller Independent Non-Executive Director
Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.05%4 370
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-8.34%7 926
TRENT LIMITED22.95%5 929
FALABELLA S.A.-28.03%5 588
MACY'S, INC.-34.26%4 642
DILLARD'S, INC.-4.83%4 086