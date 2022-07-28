Pepkor : Voluntary Trading Update For The Third Quarter And The Nine Months Ended 30 June 2022

Clothing and general merchandise

Six months Three months Nine months ended ended ended 31 March 2022 30 June 2022 30 June 2022 Revenue growth 4.9% 9.7%* 6.5%

Excluding Avenida, segmental revenue for the third quarter increased by 3.5%.

For the third quarter, sales in Pep and Ackermans increased by 1.7%, while like-for-like sales were flat. For the nine-month period ended June 2022, total sales increased by 2.8%.

Sales performance in Pep was negatively impacted by lower service levels in the stores as a result of the damage sustained at its distribution centre in the KwaZulu-Natal floods. A substantial amount of recovery, refurbishment and replacement work has been completed and the distribution centre is currently operating at 50% of normal capacity. This is expected to increase to 80% within the next month and service levels are almost back to normal. The total damage to merchandise, infrastructure and disruption of operations is estimated to exceed R1.0 billion. The damage is fully covered by the Group's insurance cover for material damage and business interruption. The claims process is underway with an interim payment expected before the end of September 2022.

In addition, disruption caused by the non-payment of the SRD grants by the South African Department of Social Development negatively impacted performance, especially in Pep and Ackermans.

Pep and Ackermans opened 57 new stores during the third quarter, increasing their combined retail store base to 3 505 stores.

Pep Africa reported subdued sales growth in constant currency terms as the economies in countries of operation have been slower to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Constant currency sales increased by 3.7% and like-for-like sales increased by 5.7% for the nine-month period. In South African Rand ("ZAR") terms, sales growth amounted to 18.0% for the nine-month period due to the strengthening of certain local currencies and the weakening of the Rand.

The Speciality business produced a very strong performance and continued to benefit from strong consumer demand for casualwear and branded footwear in the value market segment. Speciality increased third quarter sales by 11.7% with like-for-like sales growth of 9.6%. For the nine-monthperiod, total sales increased by 8.7%.

The Grupo Avenida ("Avenida") business in Brazil (which was acquired in February 2022) performed very well during the third quarter with sales increasing by 51.6% in constant currency terms. In South African Rand ("ZAR") terms, third quarter sales growth amounted to 80.9% supported by the strengthening of the Brazilian Real. It is expected that Avenida will contribute 2% to Group revenue in the current financial year and 4% in the next financial year on a full-yearbasis.