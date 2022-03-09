Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pepper Money Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPM   AU0000150898

PEPPER MONEY LIMITED

(PPM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:05 am
1.75 AUD   -0.28%
05:43pPEPPER MONEY : prices $1 billion RMBS, including a $330 million green tranche
PU
02/25Pepper Money Swings to 2021 Profit; Declares Dividend
MT
02/23PEPPER MONEY : Half Year Earnings Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pepper Money : prices $1 billion RMBS, including a $330 million green tranche

03/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pepper Money (ASX: PPM) today priced Pepper Prime 2022-1 (the transaction), its first Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) transaction for 2022 under the recently renamed Pepper Prime programme (formerly I-Prime). The transaction includes a senior A1-G green note (or green tranche).

Proceeds from the transaction will support the continued growth of Pepper Money's mortgage business, including the financing of eligible energy efficient homes1. Pepper Money grew mortgage originations in 2021 by over 89% to a record $6.4bn.

In 2018, Pepper Money was the firstAustralian non-bank lender to issue green notes under its Green Bond Framework2. Since its launch, Pepper Money has financed energy efficient homes, helping customers reduce their carbon footprint via an estimated saving of 1,668.9 tonnes of Co2 per annum.3

Commenting on the transaction, Pepper Money's CEO, Mario Rehayem, said: "As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, we continue to demonstrate our green lending credentials, providing industry leadership, and seek to drive change by helping our customers to purchase or construct energy efficient homes."

Pepper Money's Treasurer, Anthony Moir said "I am delighted to see strong demand for this deal, particularly in light of recent market volatility. It is a very positive result and sets us up for a strong start to our 2022 funding programme."

"We would like to thank our arranger and Joint Lead Manager Commonwealth Bank of Australia as well as well as our other Joint Lead Managers including, J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited and National Australia Bank Limited."

The transaction will settle on 16 March 2022.

Note Class A1 & AI-G A2 B C D E F G
Coupon 1M BBSW+ +0.96% +1.75% 2.10% 2.25% 2.75% 4.50% 7.00% ND

This is Pepper Money's fifth time offering senior A1-G green notes. Copies of Pepper Money's Green Bond Framework, Second-Party Opinion (SPO) and Annual Review can be found at https://www.pepper.com.au/investors/debt-investors/green-bonds.

1Energy efficient homes that meet the eligibility criteria and meet the definition of Australian green residential buildings that met the respective local state-based construction standards.

2Pepper Money Limited Green Bond Framework: www.pepper.com.au/investors/debt-investors/green-bonds

3Based on Co2 emissions calculations undertaken by Strategy. Policy. Research (http://strategypolicyresearch.com.au/) on the green mortgage collateral in Pepper Money's PRS 22, PRS 23, PRS24 and PRS25 transactions completed over 2018, 2019.

For more information please contact:

Investor relations contact
Catherine Buckmaster
cbuckmaster@pepper.com.au
P: +61 2 7227 3879

Media contacts
Helen Karlis
Domestique Consulting
M: 0419 593 348
helen@domestiqueconsulting.com.au

Celia Moore
Domestique Consulting
M: 0432 344 069
celia@domestiqueconsulting.com.au

Disclaimer

Pepper Money Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEPPER MONEY LIMITED
05:43pPEPPER MONEY : prices $1 billion RMBS, including a $330 million green tranche
PU
02/25Pepper Money Swings to 2021 Profit; Declares Dividend
MT
02/23PEPPER MONEY : Half Year Earnings Document
PU
02/23Pepper Money to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/23Pepper Money Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23PEPPER MONEY : CY2021 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
02/23PEPPER MONEY : CY2021 Annual Report
PU
02/23Pepper Money Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable o..
CI
02/23Pepper Money Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021PEPPER MONEY LIMITED(ASX : PPM) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 439 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 149 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2022 1 470 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 769 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PEPPER MONEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pepper Money Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPPER MONEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,75 AUD
Average target price 2,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Morey Chief Executive Officer
John Williams Secretary
Clare Jarvis Head-National Accounts
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPPER MONEY LIMITED-18.98%559
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.22%48 051
ORIX CORPORATION-15.40%20 010
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.42%18 276
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.52%8 850
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-8.30%7 141