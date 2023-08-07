PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 0.104371 million compared to net loss of USD 0.046922 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was USD 0.096134 million compared to net loss of USD 0.378324 million a year ago.
PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
