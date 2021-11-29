Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peppermint Innovation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIL   AU000000PIL1

PEPPERMINT INNOVATION LIMITED

(PIL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/29
0.017 AUD   0.00%
05:51pPEPPERMINT INNOVATION : AGM Presentation Nov 2021
PU
05:41pPEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Disclosure Document
PU
11/26PEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PIL
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peppermint Innovation : AGM Presentation Nov 2021

11/29/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Micro Enterprise | Inclusion | Convenience

AGM PRESENTATION | 30 NOVEMBER 2021 | ASX: PIL

ersonal use only

DISCLAIMER

This presentation prepared by Peppermint Innovation Limited (Company) does not contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in the Company and you should not read the presentation or any information in connection with it, as financial advice, financial product advice or advice relating to investment, taxation or legal matters. Nothing in this material should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in the Company.

All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Peppermint Innovation anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to expectations, planned operations or future actions. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information as of the date of this presentation but are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this presentation is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and no representation or warranty express or implied, is made by the Company, or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved.

A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the following: risks associated with reliance on key personnel; financial health of Peppermint Innovation and its related cash flows; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; legislative and regulatory developments; general economic conditions and levels of economic activity; global financial conditions; financing risks; degree of competition in the industry; risks associated with the development of projects; changes in employee relations; and control of costs and expenses.

Forward-looking information reflects Peppermint Innovation's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Peppermint Innovation and on assumptions it believes to be reasonable. The forward- looking information is made as of the date of this presentation and Peppermint Innovation assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

2

RECOGNISED FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY

only

ASX: PIL

Total ordinary shares:

1,964,718,282

Share Price:

A$0.017

use

Market Capitalization:

A$34m

No. of Shareholders

2,933

Top 20 Shareholders

39%

12 Month High

$0.044

ersonal

12 Month Low

$0.01

  • ASX listed FinTech focussed on the deployment of the company's mobile app-based technology platform
  • The 'Peppermint Platform' targets four key business sectors - mobile payments, eCommerce, delivery and logistics, and mobile financial services
  • Focussed on Developing World countries and providing services to the unbanked, underserved and diaspora
  • Delivering an innovative technology solution to enable micro enterprise, financial inclusion and consumer convenience
  • Technology platform deployed and commercially proven in the Philippines

3

THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION IS HERE- SEE HOW BIZMOTO CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

To view animation go to our website www.pepltd.com.au/category/media

ersonal use only

FINANCIAL INCLUSION FOR THE UNBANKED

IMMEDIATE MARKET FOCUS ~ PHILIPPINES

ersonal use only

110M 90% 24

PEOPLE

FILIPINOS DO NOT HAVE A CREDIT SCORE

MEDIAN POPULATION AGE

118% 70% 36%

MOBILE PENETRATION

POPULATION UNBANKED

MUNICIPALITIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO BANKS

1.7 billion

GLOBAL UNBANKED POPULATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peppermint Innovation Limited published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:50:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEPPERMINT INNOVATION LIMITED
05:51pPEPPERMINT INNOVATION : AGM Presentation Nov 2021
PU
05:41pPEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Disclosure Document
PU
11/26PEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PIL
PU
11/24Peppermint Innovation Raises $3.6 Million for License Application, Loan Service Rollout..
MT
11/24PEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Application for quotation of securities - PIL
PU
11/24PEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Proposed issue of securities - PIL
PU
11/22PEPPERMINT INNOVATION : Placement Prospectus
PU
11/11Peppermint Innovation Raises Nearly $3 Million From Share Placement
MT
11/11Peppermint Innovation Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 4 million in fun..
CI
11/10Proposed issue of securities - PIL
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,94 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2021 -2,83 M -2,02 M -2,02 M
Net cash 2021 2,72 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 24,4 M 24,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart PEPPERMINT INNOVATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peppermint Innovation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Kain Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Kain Chairman & Secretary
Matthew Cahill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPPERMINT INNOVATION LIMITED54.55%24
SNAP INC.-0.62%80 104
KAKAO GAMES CORP.123.48%6 381
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-33.25%6 211
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-27.02%4 838