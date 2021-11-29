Peppermint Innovation : Disclosure Document

PEPPERMINT INNOVATION LIMITED

ACN 125 931 964

PROSPECTUS

For:

a pro-ratanon-renounceable offer to Eligible Shareholders of one Option for every ten Shares held on the Record Date to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.02 on or before 22 December 2021 (Bonus Option Offer); and an offer to Eligible Shareholders of a further Option for every Bonus Option exercised prior to the Bonus Option Expiry Date to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.03 on or before 30 June 2023 (Additional Option Offer),

(together, the Offers).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Shares being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Shares offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.