Cheetos® Drops the Second-Best Thing to Buffalo Wings: Cheetos® Crunchy Buffalo—Hitting Store Shelves Just in Time for Super Bowl LVIII

The iconic snack brand teams up with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud to host an epic Super Bowl party for one lucky fan in Las Vegas

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt Buffalo wings reign supreme at football watch parties, with billions consumed during the Super Bowl each year[1]. But this NFL playoff season, Cheetos® is reimagining how fans enjoy the beloved gametime meal with the launch of its latest creation: Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Buffalo wings have had their moment in the spotlight, so to show that being the best isn't all it's cracked up to be, Cheetos is proud to step in and claim the title of the second-best Buffalo thing.

"As a culture disruptor, Cheetos has a history of embracing bold flavors and hacking into new snack categories, such as the newest launch of Cheetos Pretzels or fan-favorite Mac 'N Cheese," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "While we know there's no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good."

To kick off the celebration, Cheetos has enlisted the help of someone who knows how great it is to be number two – the second overall 2023 NFL Draft pick and Houston Texans quarterback, CJ Stroud. Cheetos and Stroud are giving Las Vegas-based fans the chance to win the second-best Super Bowl viewing experience. While it might not beat watching the game live at Allegiant Stadium, one lucky winner and five of their closest friends will get an exclusive watch party – complete with an appearance from Stroud himself.

"Buffalo wings have been the unrivaled MVP of gametime meals for fans during football season – but this year, Cheetos is proving that being the second-best Buffalo thing is worthy of celebration," said Stroud. "I'm excited to help show fans that being the second pick is a badge of honor of its own, especially when you can join me in Las Vegas and watch the Big Game at a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party."

Embracing that second-best can taste just as good, fans nationwide will also have the chance to win rewards that are second to none, from bags of Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo to a $22,222.22 cash prize. To enter to win these rewards and the ultimate prize of a Super Bowl party with Stroud, head to the Cheetos Instagram page and drop a chicken wing emoji on specially designated posts (here and here) starting January 25.

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo is a new permanent addition to the Cheetos lineup that hit stores nationwide January 15 and is available in 8.5 oz bags. Visit cheetos.com/buffalo for sweepstakes rules for the national giveaway, and cheetos.com/buffalo-vegas for rules for the Las Vegas giveaway and to learn how fans can experience the second-best Buffalo thing this Super Bowl season.

Cheetos® has been delivering delicious cheesy snacks and making mischief with orange-covered fingertips for 75 years. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc.

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 National Chicken Council, As Prices Ease, Americans Projected to Eat 1.45 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LVII

