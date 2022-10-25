Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:37 2022-10-25 am EDT
178.32 USD   +0.36%
08:49aCoca-Cola Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook Following Third-Quarter Beat; Inflation to Weigh on Costs Into Next Year
MT
07:04aCoca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
RE
06:59aCoca-Cola raises full-year revenue forecast
RE
Coca-Cola follows Pepsi in raising forecast

10/25/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Coca-Cola has joined rival PepsiCo in raising annual forecasts.

The two top sugary soda makers have benefited from resilient demand -- despite multiple price increases to account for surging costs.

Shares in Coca-Cola rose close to 1% in early trades on Tuesday after the soda giant also beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

The maker of Sprite and Fanta said average selling prices rose 12% in the third quarter.

Lack of major competition in the global carbonated drinks market has encouraged Coke and PepsiCo to raise prices this year.

That's based on expectations that their products are among the last to feel the pinch during an economic slowdown.

PepsiCo raised its annual forecasts earlier this month after topping quarterly revenue estimates.

Coca-Cola forecast full-year adjusted earnings per share to rise as much as 7%, compared to prior expectation of no more than 6%.

The company, which gets about two-thirds of its total revenue from outside the United States, reiterated that it expects a 9% hit to full-year earnings from the stronger dollar.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 717 M - -
Net income 2022 9 966 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 245 B 245 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 177,68 $
Average target price 183,10 $
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.2.29%244 791
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.23%22 539
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-4.93%21 068
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.59%12 729
OSOTSPA-25.55%2 007
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.0.38%1 597